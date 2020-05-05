The coronavirus pandemic has quashed momentous ceremonies and annual events this spring, and perhaps no one feels the loss as deeply as high school seniors, who looked forward to an important rite of passage at their graduation in June.
One Waunakee parent who has spearheaded a number of fundraising campaigns proposed a venue for the community to recognize the class of 2020 while practicing social distancing.
Tara Swalve participated in the Waunakee Village Board’s virtual meeting Monday to pitch the idea of banners hung from the village’s light poles with seniors’ photographs on them.
“Volunteers have been calling and asking, what can they do? We think it would be wonderful for people to drive down Main Street and see their faces,” Swalve said about the high-school seniors.
Swalve described the process, noting that Principal Brian Borowski has emailed the students to ask if any want to opt out of the recognition. The group will collect digital images of the seniors. Printers contacted have been “gracious in their quotes,” Swalve said, adding that more than 100 parents have contacted her to help. One local business has offered to raise funds by selling heart-shaped pizzas in a “We Heart Seniors” campaign, she said.
Some funds have been left over from a freshman homecoming project done four years ago with the students.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, a parent of a graduating student, said, “I know literally what the tears look like.”
Village President Chris Zellner said he had explored the costs to the village, estimated at between $3,700 and $4,100 for legal fees to draft a resolution allowing the project and costs to the public works department to hang the banners.
Swalve said the volunteer group would cover those costs.
Bryan Kleinmaier, the village’s attorney, weighed in from a legal standpoint. He noted that typically, banners from other entities in the village’s right-of-way are not allowed.
But the code does create exceptions, and he believes the village can demonstrate that this is a unique set of circumstances.
The request for the banners could go to the plan commission at its May 11 meeting. Kleinmaier could draft a resolution to be approved by the board at its May 18 meeting.
Kleinmaier said he would want to avoid running afoul of any U.S. Supreme Court ruling. But the ruling states that certain signs may not run afoul, including safety and directional signs, and those designating historic, tourism or scenic sites.
“Most people would see them for a public purpose,” Kleinmaier said. Instead of identifying a historic site or scenic spot, the signs would identify individuals who are important to the community, he said.
“I can’t say we wouldn’t have any issues, but I would hope we wouldn’t,” Kleinmaier added.
Village Trustee Nila Frye, who was elected to the board in the April 7 election, praised the project and said the community needs to recognize the class of 2020. She asked if the village had enough street poles to accommodate all of the students. Frye also asked if any students would be unable to participate due to the photography costs.
Swalve said she hopes to reach out to all students and provide them with a means to have their photo taken. The class of 2020 has 340 students, Swalve said. If pictures of three seniors were hung on each side of the 67 street poles, for six pictures per pole, with 67 poles in all, 402 pictures could be hung.
“If we can do it, we should do it,” said Trustee Bill Ranum.
Trustee Phil Willems added that the Department of Transportation will likely want to weigh in on the project.
“I wish each of these kids could get a hug,” said Trustee Kristin Runge. Runge said she hopes any student who needs a photograph can have one taken, and an effort should be made to raise funds to do so.
Trustee Erin Moran said her sister is a senior, and she has watched her go through this. Moran also coaches lacrosse and has players who are seniors, she said.
“I think this is a great project,” Moran added. “I hope it can be done legally.”
Trustee Gary Herzberg said he hopes the project does not affect the public works department’s workload. Herzberg asked if the school district could contribute to the project.
Swalve said the intention was not to task the village or school district with funding the project.
Zellner noted that the project could set a precedence.
“Are we opening ourselves up to whatever group coming up and saying, ‘It’s our 150th year?’” Zellner asked.
Kleinmaier said he could prepare a resolution that highlights this as an unprecedented situation.
“I don’t see how anybody can dispute that this benefits the community,” he said.
Kleinmaier said the board seemed to show a strong consensus that the project should move forward.
Moran made a motion to allow staff to prepare the documents needed.
“Unusual situations require unusual action,” Frye said. “I think this will be something that the community can be proud of, and the students will feel good that they were recognized by the entire community.”
