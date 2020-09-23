A panel comprising citizen volunteers could be created in Waunakee to help citizens find ways to engage with local government leaders.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday heard the concept proposal from Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, who described it as an effort “to work to engage underrepresented groups in the community.”
Schmidt suggested the Waunakee Advisory Liaison and Diversity Panel, noting that during listening sessions from the community, the board heard several people ask how those from underrepresented groups could have “a seat at the table or an opportunity to engage.”
It would provide those who don’t feel comfortable talking to village officials a means to communicate their concerns. It would be established to help bridge any communication gaps, as community volunteers could be contacted to speak to.
Reading his proposal to the board, Schmidt said, “The goal would be to remove barriers to effective, productive and important two-way communication between citizens and the government who serves them.”
The liaisons would also serve as a resource for village leaders, Schmidt said, as they try to understand the impact of their decisions on different groups in the community. Staff leaders may ask questions about policies and their impact, he said. He and deputy administrator Caitlin Stene would convey the information to other village officials and staff and compile a quarterly report for the village board and the public.
Citizen liaisons would be put forward by “any population group or demographic of minority status or otherwise underrepresented,” the proposal states.
Contact information for the liaisons would be included on the village’s website and in its newsletter. The panel would meet as needed.
Schmidt said he had approached the Waunatalk Diversity group, which has a Facebook page and weekly Zoom meetings.
“I’d say initially, it was very well received,” he said, adding it would require some work from staff but would create a direct engagement link with some groups who may feel underrepresented.
President Chris Zellner noted that he felt it would be important to have to village staff members working on it, and that it was important to have a woman.
Schmidt added that people of some cultures may not feel comfortable talking to a man, and others may not be comfortable talking to a woman.
Trustee Kristin Runge asked if the village had an interpreter.
The municipal court may use an interpreter, Schmidt said, and Stene said she believed the police department also may have contacts.
Trustee Bill Ranum noted that the village should have a contracted professional interpreter.
“How that message is sent out can be varied based on the bias of the interpreter,” Ranum said.
Overall, board members expressed support for the Waunakee Advisory Liaison and Diversity Panel.
Schmidt said he wanted to give the community time to “digest” the idea and to talk to the Waunatalk Diversity group. He searched for other community examples, noting in much larger communities, a department has been created.
“Without those resources, I kind of devised this as a way to start working on it,” Schmidt. “But I will claim to not know for certain whether this is going to work or be the right thing for the people it would serve.”
Trustee Gary Herzberg said the panel would provide a link to community members and their concerns with parks, streets or Village Center programs.
“It’s more about offering a soft landing for people who haven’t approached the village before,” Schmidt said. “Maybe it’s a language barrier, cultural barrier, or just unfamiliarity, and offers them a soft landing for them to begin engaging with the village.”
The village board and staff have been working on diversity and inclusion on many fronts. The board also discussed the results of two recent surveys with questions on the topic and considered a resolution condemning acts of violence or harassment on the basis of race, culture, age or sexual orientation.
The village board may take action on that resolution, which Schmidt crafted from a previous statement on the matter, at a future meeting. Board members said they wanted the public to have time to consider the resolution as well.
