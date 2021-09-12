Waunakee’s EMS partly relies on volunteer emergency medical technicians, but that participation has dropped, and new state requirements offer a “bleak future,” EMS Director Scott Russell indicated to the Waunakee Village Board.
Starting in 2022, the curriculum to become a licensed EMT will increase from one semester to two. The Waunakee Area EMS began offering to cover the cost of training for volunteers, with the understanding that they would continue on with the district after receiving training.
“Having spoken with all of our current volunteers that are also students, every single of one of them indicated that they would not have been able to do a year-long course,” Russell wrote in a memo to the board.