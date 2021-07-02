Work is continuing at the newest section of Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Town of Springfield purchased by Dane County two years ago.
A parking lot has been established at the 160-acre site just north of the existing conservancy. After more than a dozen structures were demolished last year, prairie planting has begun. Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp, who serves on the county’s parks committee, said a quarter of the prairie was planted last winter. A farmer is leasing three-quarters of the property, and each year will cease planting a quarter of it.
During a four-year period, more prairie will be planted. Stormwater prevention work is also being done to divert water away from the creek, Ripp said. Once all of the work is completed around 2024, trails will be mowed, allowing hikers access to Frederick Hill from the north side, Ripp said.
The county’s $10 million purchase of the property from the Acker family in 2018 was the largest for conservation purposes in its history.
County officials said restoration of the site would help the town maintain its rural character and reduce sediment and phosphorus runoff, improving water quality within the Pheasant Branch watershed and Lake Mendota.
County officials estimated that restoring the property to permanent vegetation would reduce more than 550 pounds of phosphorus annually and prevent runoff of 354,000 cubic feet (or over 2.6 million gallons) of water each year. Roughly one pound of phosphorus can produce up to 500 pounds of algae.