The Village of Waunakee is asking all residents to participate in a Community Survey. The Village strongly encourages all households to respond to the survey, so that the responses can accurately reflect the views of all those in the Village. The Village has contracted with Polco/National Research Center, Inc., an impartial third-party firm that provides municipal governments with a low-cost, high-quality method to conduct community research.
In mid-July, a random and scientific sample of 1,700 households received invitations to participate in a community survey via mail, and their confidential responses are currently being weighted and analyzed. If your household received this survey in the mail last month, the village asks that you please make sure your paper copy is returned.
For those households that did not receive the survey in the mail, please follow this link to participate in the Community Survey: https://bit.ly/survey2020waunakee
The Community Survey link will remain active until Aug. 25. If you have any questions regarding the survey or process, please contact Kylie West, Executive Assistant at (608) 850-2182.
About Polco/National Research Center, Inc. (NRC) - Polco/NRC is the leader in the field of public sector research and evaluation, with clients from across the country and around the globe. The firm is comprised of a skilled team of social scientists who supports cities, counties, foundations and nonprofit organizations in using research to help communities thrive. Polco/NRC pioneered the development of The National Community Survey (The NCS™), and continues to offer a suite of products designed to enhance the public voice and aid local decision-making.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.