Results are in for the Feb. 16 State Superintendent of schools primary election, when the top two of seven candidates were chosen to face off in April 6.
Deborah Kerr, who worked 13 years as superintendent of Brown Deer Schools and Jill Udderly emerged as winners in the primary. Udderly is one of two candidates in the primary who worked under Tony Evers in the department.
Wisconsin voters will choose between the two in the April 6 spring election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.