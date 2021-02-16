Results are in for the Feb. 16 State Superintendent of schools primary election, when the top two of seven candidates were chosen to face off in April 6. 

Deborah Kerr, who worked 13 years as superintendent of Brown Deer Schools and Jill Udderly emerged as winners in the primary. Udderly is one of two candidates in the primary who worked under Tony Evers in the department.

Wisconsin voters will choose between the two in the April 6 spring election.

