Tuesday, Oct. 20, marked the first day for in-person early voting in Wisconsin, and in Waunakee, village clerks had prepared for the day.
Clerk Caitlin Stene reported the details of that preparation to the village board at their meeting Monday as part of the COVID-19 update.
Stene said Waunakee has roughly 10,000 registered voters, and as of Monday at 2 p.m., about 6,000 ballots had been sent in the mail and about 4,000 had been returned.
“Not every registered voter decides to vote,” Stene noted, estimating about 8,000 would.
For those coming in person to vote, plexiglass is installed to set up three voting booths in the board room, and the floor has been marked to space voters 6 feet apart.
“We’re expecting a large turn-out for in-person absentee voting,” Stene said. “I wish you guys could see our board room because Laurie [Helt] and our team at Village Hall have done a really good job in setting up in-person absentee voting to meet all of the requirements set forth by our public health officials.”
Two poll workers are there to help voters and check them in. One poll worker is tasked solely with registering voters, and a “bouncer” is stationed at the entrance to make sure only 10 people are in the board room at a time.
Those waiting to vote may do so outside and on cold days, can wait in their cars.
In-person early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary to vote.
Polls will be open on Election Day for those who choose to vote then, and Stene said she felt prepared.
“I feel like we’ve had two elections, April and August, as good dry runs for all of our safety precautions at the polling place,” Stene said, adding election officials would implement the same practices – social distancing, one way in and one way out, sanitizing hands and among others.
The polling place will be sanitized every 10 minutes, as well, and poll workers will be screened for COVID. The public works department has created plexiglass barriers for those workers.
Stene is also confident the poll workers will be able to process all ballots on Election Day, she said. While a court case is underway to extend the time by which ballots may be received, Stene said the clerks and poll workers are assuming that all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can also return their absentee ballots at a drop box outside of Village Hall. On Election Day, a drop box will be available at the polling place at the Village Center, Stene said.
“My message to everyone is when in doubt, just give us a call,” Stene said, adding she and her staff welcome those calls. The phone number at Village Hall is (608) 850-8500.
Stene thanked village staffers, including Laurie Helt, Lynn Richardson and Kylie West, for their help, noting they had sent out the majority of the 6,000 absentee ballots.
The pandemic
Wisconsin has become notorious for the growing numbers of people who have been infected with COVID-19, a point Waunakee EMS Director Scott Russell expressed to the board.
“Things are getting worse at a very rapid rate around here,” Russell said. Regionally, emphasis has gone into the makeshift hospital in Milwaukee, he added.
“There’s a lot of guidelines as to what we’re going to end up seeing as far as patients being transferred down there,” Russell said. Already, patients from the area have been transferred there, he added.
“The biggest issue public health has seen right now is people testing positive and saying they were out in groups of people they didn’t know,” Russell said.
Attendance at large gatherings seems to be growing, and the message remains to stay home and wear a mask if you have to go out.
“Unfortunately, I think some of the worries and fears are coming true right now with all these numbers spiking up as we come into flu season,” Russell said.
Waunakee EMS has seen a fairly steady number of positive COVID patients, but over the weekend, the numbers of transports to the hospital with cases “went up exponentially,” Russell said.
“More and more people are getting it and more and more people are being hospitalized,” he said.
Hospitals are starting to see issues with available beds and ICU beds.
Dr. Bill Ranum, a village trustee who is a family practitioner, said the situation will get worse. About a week after COVID shows up, more patients have to be hospitalized.
“Every hospital in the area is now talking about having to shut down elective surgeries again, and which then will result in a stalling of the whole process of health care again,” Ranum said.
The average time it takes to treat people has dropped in half, but the number of people testing positive has grown. About 10 percent of all people who test positive end up in the hospital, Ranum added.
Once hospitals have to stop elective surgeries, that could trigger a countywide shut-down of businesses, Ranum added.
