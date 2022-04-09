In Dane County, Tom Wilson has had a long career representing the Town of Westport, first contracted as an attorney, then working as an employee, wearing three hats.
Wilson will retire later this month after serving on a number of panels, as well, where he has become well known in regional government.
Westport was one of Tom Wilson’s clients in the early 1990s when he was a young, up-and-coming attorney with Stafford Rosenbaum. His dream was to become one of the firm's partners and earn statewide recognition as he represented municipal governments and corporations, he said.
The town board members had contracted with Stafford Rosenbaum to have Wilson represent Westport in a suit filed by Glen Hovde, who had proposed the large, controversial River Ridge Run housing development in the Yahara uplands, near Madison Country Day School. The site was to be annexed to the City of Madison, but it lacked public sewer or water.
“The town board went through a complete transformation,” Wilson said.
In 1999, Wilson’s dream changed. He had three small children and represented 12 governments as municipal counsel, along with corporations.
"I was never home,” he said, remembering that on Saturdays and Sundays, he often brought his daughters to the Stafford Rosenbaum offices.
His decision to join the town as the attorney, administrator and clerk-treasurer raised some eyebrows.
“A lot of people thought I was really crazy,” he said.
While he missed working alongside other attorneys in the downtown Madison office, he was able to establish many relationships and put a laser focus on one client, he said.
Representing Westport, he served on a number of governmental panels, such as the Dane County Towns Association, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, the Madison Planning Organization and the Dane County Towns Association. He’s proud of his work on the county’s nonpartisan redistricting commission, saying he was pleased that the supervisory map the members drew was approved with few county board members voting against it.
Yet, he still had more free weekends working for the town, allowing him to become involved in the Waunakee Soccer Club, Tri-County Basketball, and coaching kids.
“I would never have had the time to do that,” Wilson said.
As the in-house attorney, Wilson helped the town achieve a number of accomplishments, including one of the state's first joint planning agreements. As Waunakee and Westport worked on a boundary and joint plan, they managed to stave off an annexation fight. The town later forged a similar agreement with the City of Middleton.
Westport also participated in road-improvements plans, resulting in roundabouts that have cut down the number of severe crashes and improved traffic flow. Next year, Hwy. M improvements will begin and be completed in the 2024 construction season.
Parks also saw improvements, and the town center was established with the Daleo Soccer Fields, a new administration building, salt shed and garage. And some new residential and commercial development occurred. The town also established a joint municipal court with five other municipalities.
In 2019, Westport was one of several towns to withdraw from Dane County zoning, establishing and administering its own zoning ordinance, streamlining processes such as simple land divisions.
“It was a wonderful thing to happen. At a town meeting, it was unanimous,” Wilson said.
Facing development pressures and surrounding growth in the late 1990s, the town board grew from three to five members. Those five members also saw through trail expansions and natural resources preservation.
Jackson Landing was established, and more recently, a trail system along Hwy. M with a bridge and boardwalk across the creek was completed, and trails are being extended to Middleton.
All the while, Wilson was there to advise them.
“In general, one of the things I’ve been pleased I’ve been able to do…we were able to really head off conflict and deal with issues in a way that made a lot of sense without spending gobs of money,” Wilson said.
Westport avoided conflicts with neighboring municipalities that in other areas have resulted in costly litigation. Wilson noted that when the Hwy. M improvement project was proposed, hundreds of people unhappy with the project packed the Holy Wisdom Monastery meeting place. Town board members pressed the county to listen to their concerns, and the project scope was reduced. Other features were revised. Few people attended the most recent meeting.
“We didn’t spend any money on attorneys; we didn’t even hire planners except when we were doing planning with other communities. Just to be able to save the town the money that we were able to save… when you plan something and it actually turns out the way you want to, it’s just very rewarding,” Wilson said, adding that one five-member board stayed together for 16 years.
Wilson noted that two recent deaths, his brother’s at 62, along with Rex Endres’ at age 64, in part inspired his retirement.
Changes in the political arena also factored in.
“Just being a clerk in the state of Wisconsin right now is painful,” Wilson said. “It’s painful for me to pick up what’s going on with the questioning of our election integrity in the state; it’s difficult to see the different laws that have passed across the country that question who should vote and how we should vote.”
Looking ahead, Wilson said he intends to continue serving on a number of committees and spend time with his daughters and grandchildren.
As far as any future plans, first, he needs to “watch the wheels go round and round,” he said, adding he will spend time with his wife traveling. He will be able to do “things that I’ve always really wanted to do but have not had time to do, I’ll have time now,” such as golfing and fishing, and reconnecting with friends in the southwest part of the state, where he grew up, he said.