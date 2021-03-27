One newcomer to the Village Board of Dane is looking to get into office.
Nick Browne, a village resident for the past year and a half, is one of four candidates on the April 6 ballot vying for two open seats on the Village Board.
Incumbent Donald Lord, Roger Schmidt and newcomer Jennifer Esser will also see their names on the ballot. Sara Grade’s seat is also up for election, and Grade is not running for re-election.
Nick Browne
Browne is 36, married and has four kids. He has no prior experience as an elected official.
Browne entered the race, in which the candidates were selected by caucus, because he wanted to represent his specific neighborhood.
“It was made aware to me when they opened nominations that there wasn’t much representation from my neighborhood, I decided to throw my hat in the ring,” he said.
Browne also wanted to provide a little bit of change among the trustees.
“When I went to the nomination meeting, it seemed like a lot of the same people being nominated and running,” Browne said. “Maybe I can get some ‘fresh blood’ in there, being a little younger than the other candidates.”
As for speaking on the issues facing the village, Browne would like to get elected first.
“I’m not sure yet,” he said when asked of the most pressing issues. “I’ll find out as I go into meetings (if elected),” he said. “I want to get in there and see what’s going on and help out anyway I can.”
Roger Schmidt
Schmidt, a lifelong village resident, is a very familiar name. He first sat on the Board in 1993 as a trustee. He held that position until 2011. Then in 2013, he was voted in as Village President and held that seat until 2020, when he was defeated by Mary Lou Hyatt, the village’s first female president.
After a year hiatus, Schmidt is back on the ballot.
“I just like the job. I enjoy working with people,” Schmidt told the Enterprise in 2018.
Lord did not comment on the election, and the Enterprise was unable to contact Esser for the story.
No contested races in towns of Dane, Springfield
Town of Springfield – Terms are expiring for two supervisor seats and the town chair seat this spring. Town board chair Jim Pulvermacher and supervisor David Laufenberg are both running again for another term.
Bill Statz, the other supervisor, filed non-candidacy papers. Matt Wright, who serves on the town’s plan commission, is running for that seat. When contacted by the Tribune, Wright declined to be interviewed.
Town of Dane — Three incumbents are running unopposed to fill three open seats: Town Board Chair Dave Koenig, Supervisor No. 1 George Dorn and Supervisor No. 2 Richard Haag)
Roberta Baumann contributed to this story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.