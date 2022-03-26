Conceived of in 2020 to address issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion, Waunakee’s partnership with the UW-Madison UniverCity Alliance has produced 17 projects, each offering insight into the community and new opportunities.
The results are far reaching within Waunakee and the surrounding area. Environmental Studies students developed educational programming for Waunakee students to learn about the Ho-Chunk Nation; journalism and mass-communication students created messaging that addresses mental health challenges post-COVID for students and older adults; and public health students analyzed Waunakee students’ mental health needs and the coordination of a district services team, developing a model. One of the goals is to de-stigmatize mental health needs.
Those were just three of the undertakings, all related to improving the community.
The UniverCity Year partnerships are actually three years. They connect local governments with resources from the UW to provide research, reports, implementation support and follow-up. Just following George Floyd’s death in 2020 and the ripple effects of a more local racial incident within the village, village leaders applied for a UniverCity Year project to address diversity, equity, inclusion and community civility. As they worked with the school district and village, UW students developed research, providing deliverables.
During the two years, the scope deepened, according to Gavin Luter, managing director of UniverCity Alliance. One example was village board’s goal to highlight the Ho-Chunk Nation during Waunakee’s 150th year.
“The village was trying to respectfully acknowledge role the Ho-Chunk Nation has played in the geographical location where Waunakee is located,” Luter said.
Several projects began to blossom. Tim Decorah, Waunakee High School gym teacher and coach, and a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, helped to build a committee comprised of Ho-Chunk leaders and historians to honor Ho-Chunk history. Partnering with a UW Environmental Studies class that had previously worked with Ho-Chunk Nation’s Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Bill Quackenbush, the partners arrived at several seniors’ capstone projects highlighting the culture.
“They ended up expanding the project from this one idea – how do we culturally, respectfully and humbly include the Ho-Chunk Nation in the 150th year anniversary – to a bunch of different projects,” Luter said.
Those include a cultural education project, mapping Ho-Chunk cultural resources, developing Ho-Chunk education programming for the schools and exploring a land acknowledgement statement that the village board adopted.
A public art strategy to honor the Ho-Chunk nation is now underway with the Bolz Center for Arts Administration, an organization the village worked with to grow its creative economy.
Waunakee Village Administrator Todd Schmidt noted that the UniverCity partnership began with village leaders wanting to gain some awareness and perspective on matters pertaining to diversity, equity and inclusion “without blaming anybody for anything, but saying we want to be better people, better Waunakeeans.” Schmidt said the intention was a “blunt and honest, noble goal.”
He agreed that the scope deepened as the journey revealed new opportunities to learn and grow.
“As I look at the different pieces of the projects, every one took a deeper direction and a more focused one based on what we learned about our own community,” Schmidt said.
For Schmidt, the physical evidence proving that Waunakee is the ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk people made the project more important and offered more opportunity for his own growth, he said.
“I think that same thing has happened… for others that have been part of each UniverCity project over the past couple of years,” Schmidt added.
Around the same time, the Create Waunakee Committee was working on a project to reveal diversity in what many consider a homogenous community. An online series of interviews with community members, “Waunakee Is Home” allowed the community to learn about people of different backgrounds and cultures who call the village home, while fostering a sense of inclusion. Silvia Guerin, who is from Brazil and brought the idea to the committee, said once the UniverCity Year started, the “Waunakee Is Home” became incorporated into the student’s work.
“It just escalated and grew, which is marvelous, because it caught the attention of some of the professors of the school of journalism and mass communication, and they decided to turn that into a subject for a whole semester,” Guerin said.
University students became engaged and learned one strategy for fostering engagement and inclusion, Guerin said, adding both support mental health.
Students also audited Waunakee village ordinances to see if policies worked against diversity, equity and inclusion, Luter said. The students noticed one that bans nun chucks.
“They were like, ‘Why would you specifically call out a weapon connected with Asian cultures?’” Luter said.
Language in another ordinance related to housing and neighborhood development seeks to maintain the character of a specific area.
“If you want to be welcoming to a diverse population, that might be changing the ‘character’ of the neighborhood, but in your ordinances, it says you should be maintaining the character of your neighborhood,” Luter said, adding that in some cases, vague language in ordinances can lead to discriminatory practices.
One major takeaway for all involved was how much a community can learn if the leaders are open minded to hearing new ideas, and the progress that can follow.
“I think the Village of Waunakee has really good leadership that really wants to do things, and they know they need help in doing this,” Luter said. “I think it takes a level of security, personal security and willingness to be vulnerable, to say, ‘We have things that we know could be changed, we know could be better.’”
Each of the class projects through Waunakee’s UniverCity Year partnership can be found at https://univercity.wisc.edu/waunakee.