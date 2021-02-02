Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Energy will give Dane County, the City of Madison, and local nonprofit Slipstream nearly $1 million to retrofit the City-County Building with high performance, triple-paned windows and cost-effective LED lighting systems. The funding is being made available through the Department’s Building Technologies Proving Ground – Public Sector Field Validation Funding Opportunity.
Leveraging US Department of Energy funding, the team will retrofit the City-County Building with triple-paned windows, cost-effective LED lighting systems coupled with networked lighting controls and integrated into the building automation system. This project will demonstrate whole-building energy savings resulting from integrated HVAC and lighting systems that save 10% and 60%, respectively, while providing key grid services simultaneously.
The project is expected to total about $1.5 million, with Dane County and the City of Madison allocating approximately $500k in matching funds. Implementation of the project will begin in the spring of 2021 and continue through 2023. In addition to installing the efficient technologies, the funding will enable the team to measure energy usage before and after the installation so others can learn from the project.
The project will also leverage technical expertise from Focus on Energy and MGE, the local energy utility.
