The location remains unknown, but the Waunakee Village Board intends to pursue an Aug. 9 referendum asking voters permission to build an aquatics center.
After a presentation from financial consultant Ehlers Associates at the previous meeting, village administrator Todd Schmidt followed up with board members, asking if they had questions or a need for further analysis. Schmidt noted that many other pieces of the puzzle have been discussed.
“What we don’t know is where,” Schmidt said.
For a referendum to appear on the Aug. 9 primary election ballot, the village has until May 25 to finalize the question, but Schmidt said information on the four sites may not be forthcoming by then.
“We do not believe we would be able to have fully vetted and addressed ownership issues, wetland issues and other planning conditions related to these sites to be able to give you the information you need,” Schmidt told the board.
Schmidt asked the members if they felt knowing the location was necessary to moving forward with an Aug. 9 referendum.
In his absence, village President Chris Zellner provided a written response to be read by Schmidt. Zellner said if the board does move forward with a referendum question, location unknown, it should be assumed that the pool would be placed on land with no additional expense. Schmidt noted that the fiscal analysis presented at the prior meeting included no land acquisition costs.
If the project required no land acquisition costs, Zellner said he could support either an outdoor or an indoor-outdoor facility.
The topic then turned to the question voters might be asked. Finance Director Renee Meinholz said depending on the project cost, the board may have to ask voters whether they would approve exceeding the state-imposed levy limit.
The board directed staff to draft referendum questions to consider at the next two meetings in time for the May 25 deadline to be placed on the ballot.
Trustee Erin Moran asked whether the board would decide between an outdoor only or indoor-outdoor scenario for the referendum question, or ask voters to make the choice.
With the non-binding referendum, the board has flexibility in the question, attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said, but he added that the more complex, the more difficult it is to determine a clear answer.
“There is the potential that you could go through this process where you would have certain residents saying no to certain things, but if the question was, do you support an outdoor pool on land owned by the village at an expense not exceeding X, they may say yes,” Kleinmaier said.
Other more complex questions may not offer the same clarity as the board moves forward.
Trustee Nila Frye said as a voter, the important pieces of information are the approximate cost, and whether the facility is outdoor or outdoor-indoor.
“I think not having a location, as long as we’re saying it would be on property already owned by the village, isn't as important,” Frye said.
Trustee Sam Kaufmann disagreed, saying the location could affect someone’s vote.
Trustee Phil Willems asked if the board could pose two referendum questions, asking voters first if they would support an outdoor pool then asking if they would support an indoor-outdoor pool.
Schmidt said educating the public quickly will be important, so they feel informed as they vote. Already, a website has been created with information from all meetings related to the aquatic center project. It can be accessed at https://www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/972/Aquatics.