The Town of Springfield and the Village of Waunakee voted to adopt an updated joint intergovernmental agreement related to land use along its borders during a meeting with the two bodies in Waunakee Dec. 6.
The agreement includes maps showing future growth areas within the two municipalities and renews communication between the village and town about land-use planning since the previous intergovernmental agreement lapsed five years ago.
Waunakee urban planner Jason Valerius explained that he and Springfield’s planner, Mark Roffers, had reviewed both communities’ comprehensive plans in drafting the current agreement. Most of the town is planned for agricultural preservation, but the map shows an area of rural development. The intergovernmental agreement includes language to preserve the community’s separation zones by minimizing the visibility of development from Hwy. 19. Valerius noted the intent is to “retain the rural character of that corridor.”
Springfield Town Chair Jim Pulvermacher said a subdivision has been proposed north of Hwy. 19 near Poelma Drive, but town board is in agreement with the areas shown for non-growth. Pulvermacher noted that the town has a transfer of development rights program. Generational farm owners with no desire to add new development could transfer the development rights to other areas with large 5- or 10-area lots to increase the density in some areas.
“There’s 300 plus sections or plots of land in Springfield that have been created since the beginning of time. Our goal is to try to take some of them and increase the density on them,” Pulvermacher said. The transfer of development rights program could be used to preserve land within the community separation zones.
Pulvermacher added that language in the updated governmental agreement no longer refers to Dane County as the town was one of six to opt out of the county zoning ordinance.
The village also has a 60-acre “plausible growth area” in Springfield, Valerius noted, but it would be the only area to be annexed for the 10-year duration of the agreement.
Pulvermacher suggested the town and village boards continue to meet annually to plan cooperatively.