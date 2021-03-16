With two retirements on the horizon this summer, the Waunakee Village Board is looking ahead at new hires and a new staffing structure.
The board voted Monday to authorize the village administration to implement job descriptions and village wage scales and to recruit a new community development director, an engineer and a communications intern, and to execute retirement agreements.
Village engineer and public works director Kevin Even, along with construction manager Jim Madden, plan to retire this year. The plan envisions promoting the current superintendent of public works to director of public works and hiring a professional engineer to work under the director. The engineer would coordinate engineering projects with different state and federal agencies and be responsible for stormwater management plan, plats reviews, surveys and budgeting, along with other duties. A GIS (geographic information system) would also be more utilized.
The reorganization creates a new position: a community development director. That staff person would be responsible for the village’s planning, economic and community development programs and functions, developing and implementing the village’s comprehensive plan and other neighborhood plans, and promoting economic well-being and growth. The comprehensive plan would be used to guide development.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt noted that with economic development shifting away from the administrator’s position, the administrator could provide more human resources management. Caitlin Stene, who presented the plan to the board Monday, is currently the village clerk, deputy administrator and human resources manager.
The village administrator could also be more engaged with community organizations, such as Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Schumacher Farm County Park, work with other regional organizations, and building intergovernmental relationships.
Schmidt stressed that staffers at all levels of the organization would be expected to collaborate, and that the administrator would not be “completely hands off” in terms of economic development. But the economic development director could take on the evaluation of the transportation system, labor supply and engage chief executives and brokers.
Currently, Waunakee does not have land available for a large industry at this time. But Schmidt does get queries about site selection from large corporations and does not have the capacity to respond to those requests, he said.
Waunakee Utlities is considering a cost-share in the engineering position and the communications position. The plan envisions hiring an intern for one year if possible, then a full-time person in 2022. If Waunakee Utilities declines to share in the position, the village would revisit whether to include the position in next year’s budget.
The village has budgeted for outside consulting services, as well. Stene said if the cost-share is approved, the village could see a savings of $13,602.
But Schmidt was less certain about the initial realization of those savings. Kent Straus of Strand Associates has assisted the village on many engineering projects, and the village may need his expertise and institutional knowledge initially.
Trustee Phil Willems said he was concerned that the village was adding another layer of staffing, and the board should plan to spend more money.
Three years ago, the city of Middleton also created a new economic development director, taking that duty away from the administrator, Schmidt said.
“It’s a phenomenon we share with Middleton and that’s one of growth,” he added.
Schmidt said he would like to see the administration continue to be streamlined with no change, and that would be easier.
“But that is not the world I feel that our organization lives in as we continue to change and grow,” Schmidt added.
The reorganization was arrived at after working with consultants who used other communities as models. Trustee Nila Frye pointed out that many of these were cities with full-time mayors.
But Schmidt noted that most smaller Wisconsin cities, like Middleton, have “weak mayors” and administrators.
Trustee Gary Herzberg noted that the village has no major road reconstruction projects ahead. But Herzberg and fellow trustee Bill Ranum both expressed concern about the transition. Chris Zellner, village board president, said he shared that concern. He complimented village engineer Kevin Even on his work, adding that the village has implemented a more comprehensive street maintenance plan.
“We’re tweaking the system right now and I think it’s going to be towards the better,” Zellner said.
But, he said he didn’t like the comparison of Waunakee to Middleton, noting more commuters travel to Middleton for work, and the city uses Tax Incremental Financing to a greater extent than Waunakee.
Before going into closed session to discuss employee compensation, some board members sought to have current engineer Kevin Even join them to see how he might help his replacement through the transition.
Even had offered to provide free consulting in the initial months to be a resource. Even was excluded from the closed session as the board discussed salaries and negotiated an agreement to offer Even, then took action afterwards in open session. The motion to authorize the new hires and execute the retirement agreements was approved on a 6-0 vote with trustee Kristin Runge not present.
The timeline for the reorganization calls for the new hires to start in June.
“If there is to be a wrench in any of this, it would be in the process of the recruitment, if we don’t find the right person,” Schmidt said.
