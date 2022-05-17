Construction cost estimates for Dane County jail project have again increased, with nearly an additional $10 million needed to build it as designed, according to a memo from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to board supervisors.
The board of supervisors adopted a resolution March 3 to borrow up to $165.9 million to design and construct the jail project. It added $16 million to the project, with a redesign to eliminate about 100 beds. The current jail is antiquated and not adequate for housing.
“The county was recently notified the actual cost of designing and constructing such a project will exceed the budget approved by the County Board. In short, if the County Board and Sheriff wish to proceed with the modified jail project as the Board previously approved, it will need to add approximately $9.8 million to the project budget, or make further reductions in design or a combination of the two,” Parisi said in the memo.
Parisi notes that the county will need a change order with the engineering firm, Mead and Hunt, to proceed with the design, but adds that “it would be imprudent to design a project before knowing whether the funding needed to complete is available.”
The county executive has asked staff to draft a resolution for the board to consider that would allow for the change order and the additional borrowing needed for the project. It will need to be approved by the county board on Aug. 18 in order for the county’s fall borrowing for 2022 to finalized, the memo notes.