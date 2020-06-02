Responding to a video of three teenagers shouting racial hate speech from a vehicle, the Waunakee Village Board issued a statement Monday condemning words and actions that marginalize others based on race, culture, background or orientation.
The statement, still in draft form, is just one step to address reports of racial incidents in the community, and board members intend to host a public hearing to include the entire village in the conversation.
Some attending the virtual meeting asked if they could comment on the agenda item. Village President Chris Zellner said Monday’s action “won’t be the end-all,” and that a citizen requested the item addressing tolerance and inclusion be placed on the agenda.
Zellner said he preferred to remain consistent with the policy of not allowing citizens to comment on agenda items. His preference would be to have an in-person public meeting, he said, noting Zoom is not the ideal platform.
Zellner and other board members said they don’t condone racism and there is no place in society for racism, bullying or intolerance.
Trustee Erin Moran said she was equally frustrated and was heartbroken about events taking place nationally and in this community.
“I think the village board has a responsibility to stand up and make sure people in the community feel safe and included in everything this community does,” Trustee Gary Herzberg said.
Trustee Kristin Runge said she was invited to attend a conversation on Zoom Saturday night with about 50 people talking about specific instances when they and their children had faced racism, and added that relating these experiences must have been painful.
She said she was grateful the group had the courage to invite her.
Runge encouraged anyone affected by such actions to report the instances.
Trustee Nila Frye noted that the school district is beginning to work on the issue and she wondered if the village could contribute and be part of that work.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said in a conversation with district administrators, he was told broad sections of the community are being sought as representatives on the committee, but village officials could pay attention to the work.
Trustee Phil Willems said a public hearing should take place as soon as possible so people can express their concerns.
Zellner expressed concern for safety at an in-person meeting during the coronavirus pandemic.
He went on to say that he recently went to a restaurant outside of Dane County for takeout, and he was the only person wearing a mask.
“They looked at me with displeasure,” Zellner said, adding that perhaps that’s the same feeling people of color may have when they come into Waunakee.
Zellner said he hoped he could get the community to look through different lenses.
He added during this time, he supports the Waunakee Police Department 100 percent.
Runge drafted a statement regarding racist incidents and intolerance in the community stating that the strength of the community is drawn from support of one another, that its members have a responsibility to know one another and help one another, and that diversity makes the community stronger.
The statement goes on to say, “We believe that when one member of our community is devalued, we are all devalued.
“We recognize that words have power, can cause real and tangible harm to individuals, and tear at the fabric of our community.”
It concludes by condemning “any word, deed or action that seeks to marginalize, degrade or harm others based on their race, their culture, their ethnicity, their religion, their background or their orientation.”
One attendee at the meeting brought up that people with disabilities should also be included in the statement. Village board members agreed that they should hear from the entire community and allow citizens to help shape the final draft.
Trustee Bill Ranum said the board should keep the item on the agenda for some time.
Runge said the video of the three teenage boys shouting hate speech was one of incidents the board was asked specifically to address.
“This is not the end, but the beginning. Now we can say, now we know,” Runge said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-took action waiving interest and penalties on delinquent property tax installment payment due in 2020. Normally, the second installment of property taxes is due July 31. The waiver allows Waunakee residents to delay the payment until Oct. 1.
-heard an update from EMS Director Scott Russell on COVID-19. Russell said as of the conference call with the public health department earlier in the day, 737 people had tested positive. Locally, no people have tested positive for more than a month. But Russell said 14 percent of those testing positive are asymptomatic. He said wearing a face mask is strongly recommended not only to protect oneself but others.
-approved a change of premise for El Charro Mexican Grill, which plans to expand, adding a bar area with seating for 12 and a dining area with 94 additional seats.
