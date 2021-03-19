The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce and Waunakee Tribune hosted a candidate forum on Zoom March 18. Five of the six candidates in the race for the three open seats were able to attend and answer questions prepared beforehand, along with one from each of the candidates.
A separate forum for village president candidates had been scheduled March 18 prior to the trustee forum, but Mary Heimbecker was unable to attend.
To view the Zoom recording, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/yzSdoE88J8N4r1J1wCmXwGvNLCp7x0gZwscvvKhLUV_CGALWo8NHsYSFWX4WgnHK.6bZdwBsU8m6lpIqL Passcode: d+!xu8yt
A similar forum with candidates for the Waunakee Community School District Board of Education is scheduled for March 31. The Chamber and Tribune will provide recordings of that forum online as well.
