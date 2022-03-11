Five in the race for 3 open Waunakee trustee seats

As the two-year terms of three village trustees come to an end in April, five candidates will be on the ballot for those seats for the April 5 election.
Trustees Erin Moran and Nila Frye are running for reelection; Trustee Bill Ranum declined to run for another term. Also in the race are former trustee Joe Zitzesberger, Robert McPherson and Angie Ramos.
The Tribune sent each of the candidates questions to respond to to learn a little more about them. The following are their responses.
Nila FryeAge: 63
Occupation: Owner/operator Nila’s Nursery and Childcare
What are your reasons for running for office?
I am running for re-election because I want Waunakee citizens to have a voice in projects. I will continue to ask questions while I represent you, navigate issues, and find the best answers for proposals. I am responsive and proactive.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I am qualified to continue as trustee because I follow through on my promises. I have promoted transparency and read agenda packets prior to meetings. I’ve done my homework, had staff conversations and used citizen input and common sense to make decisions.
What are the three major challenges facing the Village of Waunakee?
-Keeping within our budget, while taking care of needs in the community. Emergency service needs are growing and infrastructure is a never ending job.
-Transparency at all levels of government is an ongoing priority. I promote transparency at the village level.
-Development- Responsibly growing Waunakee while maintaining our identity.
Some of the Issues the Tribune has reported on have been the proposed aquatic facility, the use of Tax Incremental Financing for industrial expansion, affordable housing, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Which of these do you feel is the most important and why?
Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) funding is used to develop an area that wouldn’t have been developed “but for” the use of the funding. TIF dollars go to the developer who then develops the area. Taxes collected during the life of the tax incremental district (TID), go to the developer or business. TID taxes would have gone to the county, schools, village and MATC. Trustees must determine if the decreased tax revenue and increased tax base outweighs lost tax revenue to taxing authorities.
Robert McPhersonAge: 38
Occupation: Vice President, Risk Management for Peoples State Bank
What are your reasons for running for office?
I want to ensure that Waunakee will be a place my daughter would be welcome to raise a family in. I want to continue to have the difficult conversations that move Waunakee forward and continue to give back to the community by representing those that struggle to get representation.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I have been fortunate to gain a lot of experience in learning the financial side of working with local governments. This also means doing a lot of listening to hear all sides of an issue, and then acting on the best information available and not acting my own opinion.
What are three major challenges facing the Village of Waunakee?
First, is addressing the housing and growth issues of the village. We’ve seen a lot of data that talks about our shortages; I am worried that we keep thinking the answer is large apartment buildings that don’t fit the character of the village, while at the same time not allowing homeowners to make small changes to their homes. Second is infrastructure, we have a lot of roads that require a lot of upkeep that we cannot always keep up on. Third is transportation options. Waunakee is almost 100% car dependent, and that hurts our ability to attract businesses and workers.
Some of the issues the Tribune has reported on have been the proposed aquatic facility, the use of Tax Incremental Financing for industrial expansion, affordable housing and diversity, equity and inclusion. Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
All these topics are important and deserve full attention. I have spoken repeatedly in the past on affordable housing (we need more of it), DEI (we must do better on it), and how we use TIF (not as a developer giveaway). The aquatic facility proposal is newer, and it needs to go to the people in a referendum – which means the village must put its best idea forward that will work for a majority of voters. What is key on all these topics? Listening to different voices in the village and not just those we are comfortable talking to.
Erin Moran
Age: 25
Occupation: Conservation Outreach Specialist at Dane County Land & Water Resources, girls lacrosse head coach at Waunakee High School
What are your reasons for running for office?
As a young woman, it’s been humbling to serve our community in this role. I believe it’s important to have both women and young people represented in decision-making, and want to use my skills and knowledge to continue working towards a Waunakee that is thriving, resilient and welcoming to all.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I continue to bring a balance of experience and fresh perspective to this role. I’m a curious, creative problem solver that is eager to learn and willing to lead. My involvement with a variety of populations helps me make thoughtful decisions and anticipate the needs of residents and visitors alike.
What are three major challenges facing the Village of Waunakee?
Helping residents navigate the ongoing impacts of the pandemic: While there were unexpected benefits of challenging ‘the way things were’, they don’t outweigh the devastating losses and an exacerbation of all kinds of hardships we’ve seen over the past two years. Supporting access and needed resources to important spaces like the library, senior center, etc.
Managing growth: Responsible growth that maintains quality public services and supports the preservation of our land and natural resources for the future.
Affordable housing: Implement recommendations of the Housing Task Force, attracting and maintaining a mix of housing options, finding creative solutions with local and regional partners.
Some of the issues the Tribune has reported on have been the proposed aquatic facility, the use of Tax Incremental Financing for industrial expansion, affordable housing and diversity, equity and inclusion. Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
The best Waunakee is a Waunakee where all residents and visitors are welcomed and feel supported. It’s important to me that we continue our work in diversity, equity and inclusion to cultivate an environment of acceptance and appreciation. I’ve seen the ways our community is truly better when we prioritize this work as part of Create Waunakee and the Library Board. When programming and services are equitable and accessible, our Village as a whole benefits. We must continue to evaluate and improve our policies and practices to take meaningful action towards change.
Angie RamosAge: 33
Occupation: Spanish Interpreter and Translator
What are your reasons for running for office?
Because we need representation from all different backgrounds on the board. Our Spanish speaking and immigrant population is not currently represented and I want to be that voice to speak up
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I am a board member at the Waunakee Public Library and at a local non-profit organization, so I have experience participating at board meetings. I have been a resident of Waunakee for almost 10 years. I am bilingual (Spanish-English) and have connections with interpreters throughout Dane county and the nation to be able to reach more community members for input. I am approachable and open to having conversations about various topics.
What are three major challenges facing the Village of Waunakee?
Inclusion
Communication
Housing
Transportation
Some of the issues the Tribune has reported on have been the proposed aquatic facility, the use of Tax Incremental Financing for industrial expansion, affordable housing and diversity, equity and inclusion. Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
I am very passionate about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Waunakee is a great community and I want us to be known for being welcoming to everyone and celebrating our differences and similarities. This issue touches on all the other issues we are facing, and we need to bring it front and forward when we talk about the present and future of our Village.
Joe ZitzelsbergerAge: 50
Occupation: IT Senior Staff Engineer at American Family Insurance
What are your reasons for running for office?
The village board is non-partisan by design. I don’t claim allegiance to any particular political party, and often find myself toward the middle of most political ideologies. In serving the people, our goal must be to find workable solutions to problems that are acceptable to the largest possible population.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I’ve served on village committees for over 10 years, and previously served on the board from 2018 to 2020. I’m familiar with how local government works, use logic and law to guide my decisions, and work hard to avoid bringing any personal agenda or ego into my board duties.
What are three major challenges facing the Village of Waunakee?
Waunakee is increasingly limited in its geographic expansion options. This could ultimately impact housing costs, and availability of business/industrial lots. Likewise, because of our previous growth, we’re coming to a point where infrastructure maintenance costs and urgency are increasing, so continued growth is desirable to help fund that maintenance. And finally, because of our location and current size, we’re somewhat locked into the use of cars for transportation. This, along with housing costs, limits the employee pool and exerts additional cost pressure on local businesses.
Some of the issues the Tribune has reported on have been the proposed aquatic facility, the use of Tax Incremental Financing for industrial expansion, affordable housing and diversity, equity and inclusion. Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
Although it may not be the MOST important issue, the aquatic facility is certainly a hot topic with many voters. The discussion surrounding a community pool dates back over 25 years, and the current proposal is still in the discovery and design process. I feel that it would be premature to outright support or oppose the project at this point, since we don’t even know exactly what that project will look like or cost. I do, however, strongly support sending the proposal to referendum before committing the village to the significant debt that could come as a result.