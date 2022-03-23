Two candidates filed nomination papers for Westport’s town board this year, securing them a spot on the ballot for the upcoming April 5 election.
Supervisor Mark Trotter is running for re-election, while plan commissioner Joe Pichette is running for the seat being vacated by board member Terry Enge.
The Tribune reached out to both candidates to hear their reasons for running, as well as the issues they’d like to address during their time in office. Pichette was the only candidate to respond before the March 23 deadline. Here’s his responses:
Joe Pichette
Age: 57
Occupation: President/Owner AES Industrial, Inc.
Why are you running for the Town of Westport board of supervisors?
Having served on the Westport Planning commission for the past 5 years and the Historic Preservation Commission for the past 7 years (currently chairperson), I have enjoyed being involved with the town. I would like to take my past work with the town to the next level.
What life experiences do you feel have prepared you to serve on the board?
My business experience as well as 11 years as an instructor at MATC has provided me with a good foundation in reviewing, planning large projects and being involved with seeing them through to completion. My background with the town’s Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Commission and serving on the Town Design Standards and Sign Design Group has allowed me to understand issues within the town.
What do you see as the three largest challenges facing the town at this time?
Managing growth and preserving the rural environment of the town. County Highway M project is in the final planning stages as well as continued development along M and Oncken Road as part of planned developments in those areas. It is important to maintain a low tax base in the town while managing growth at acceptable levels.
Some of the issues that the Tribune has reported on recently are roadway improvements, natural habitat preservation and comprehensive planning for future development. Which of these do you feel is most important for the town board to focus on in the coming months?
All of these issues are tied together. Any roadway or development projects could directly impact our natural areas in the town. I feel the town has done a great job in developing the current comprehensive plan and don’t see that as an issue. Protecting our natural areas and farmland in the town is what makes Westport special.