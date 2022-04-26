The Village of Waunakee has joined a movement aimed at raising awareness about mental health, with local officials passing a resolution last week recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month as other leaders plan a monthlong campaign to promote mental wellbeing among residents.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said the efforts are part of a nationwide drive to increase awareness, inspire discussion, and stop the stigma surrounding mental health and the challenges that many are facing today.
Joel Lewis, a member of Create Waunakee committee who is coordinating the effort, said as part of his job, he encounters others with mental health challenges and also has his own.
Schmidt added that he also sees a therapist.
“The reality of the percentage of adults who battle some element of depression, anxiety or mental illness is very real,” Schmidt said. “So I think that’s important for us to recognize (and) call it out, because as we seek treatment and work together, we are better and our community is better.”
Schmidt presented a resolution proclaiming the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month during the most recent village-board meeting, noting his own battle with mental-health challenges and the importance of people being able to discuss their experiences without fear that they will be stigmatized by those around them.
“Part of destigmatizing mental health (is) to call it out,” Schmidt told village board members at their April 18 meeting.
Board members passed the resolution unanimously, joining the Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) in commemorating Mental Health Awareness Month and calling attention to the issues affecting people throughout the community.
WCSD’s board of education approved its own resolution this month to fly the Mental Health Flag at K-12 buildings until June. One village official said the municipality was unable to follow suit due to policies that prevent it from flying the commemorative flag at its facilities. However, local leaders have found other ways to celebrate the awareness month.
Schmidt said one way that the village plans to observe Mental Health Awareness Month is through public events sponsored by its Create Waunakee committee, which has lined up guest speakers and other activities in hope that they can educate residents about mental-health challenges and create a greater understanding of the issues that come with them.
Committee member Joel Lewis said several of the events will feature people sharing their personal story about overcoming mental-health challenges and coping strategies that helped them persevere.
Lewis noted that the first event would be a discussion with former Waunakee teacher Chuck Murphree, who has authored two young adults around topics such as anxiety and other symptoms. The discussion has been scheduled for May 5 and will stream on Facebook Live.
“Chuck is like the guru with this,” Lewis said.
Lewis added that the event, like other discussions scheduled for the month, will be free to attend and geared toward a variety of audiences. Some programs might be sensitive for younger listeners, however.
“Someone might be telling their story, and they might be talking about trauma. They might be talking about sexual abuse, they might be talking about physical abuse, or they might be talking about things like suicide. And as an adult or a parent, you just have to decide if you want your kid to hear some of that type of stuff, because people are truly telling their stories. So you just want to be aware that those things could come out,” Lewis said. “And if you feel like you don’t want your child to be exposed to that, then there’s obviously other things that they can attend.”
Lewis said other events will include a “Get Out & Play” day celebrating youth wellness at Centennial Park, a showcase concert put on by Waunakee Project Brave at the Village Center, and a presentation of wellness techniques and skills by Fortify Fitness owner Marlow Hicks, along with several local speakers.
At each event, Lewis said the Mental Health Flag will be flown. Lewis described the flag at last week's village board meeting, noting that it features shades of green and yellow and is curved. The goal is for the flag to be a symbol supporting all mental health initiatives, and for all affected by mental illness, representing a shared identity and commitment.
Green is the mental health awareness color, and yellow represents happiness and hope, Lewis said. The shades on the flag, from dark green to yellow, represent a personal journey from a dark place to a happy one, as well as collective efforts to bring the topic out of the darkness and into the light. The curve has a meaning.
“It’s basically a continuum; people go through phases. And mental health is that way. We have our dark times, and obviously the goal is to be happy again, but sometimes it keeps going back and forth,” Lewis said.
The full schedule of events for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Month observance has yet to be determined. Those interested in further information or attending an event are encouraged to visit Create Waunakee’s Facbook page, at facebook.com/createwaunakee.