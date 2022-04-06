Families who frequent the Waunakee Food Pantry and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection could soon experience one-stop shopping.
At its April 4 meeting, the Waunakee Village Board finalized the lease terms for the Food Pantry to rent the lower level of the former public library on South Street.
The $1,000 per month lease is expected to cover utilities and a portion of the village’s carrying costs. The 15-year lease will be reviewed in three years to consider any cost adjustment that may be necessary. After three years, either party can terminate the lease without cause.
As the board members discussed the terms, President Chris Zellner asked what the carrying costs currently are on the building, adding he did not want the lease arrangement to amount to additional taxpayer costs. At the same time, the lease amount is based on what the nonprofit is able to pay, he said. The village will be responsible for mowing and snow removal.
The agreement is also contingent upon the village’s ability to lease the upper parking lot from the Waunakee Community School District for the food pantry and potentially the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. It also dedicates five spots for the food pantry in the lower-level lot but allows the organization to use the entire parking area one day per week for open pantry.
In a letter to the village board indicating an interest in leasing the upper level, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection executive director Lisa Humenik said she believed the location “would potentially be very beneficial for those in our community with the greatest need to be able to access both the food pantry and our services in one location.”
The board members indicated they were open to leasing the space, giving the go-ahead to a Neighborhood Connection feasibility study that can then determine whether the space is adequate for the organization and the community’s needs. The Neighborhood Connection’s current space is about the same size at the South Street building’s upper level.
Humenik told the board Monday that the Neighborhood Connection has been in the former medical clinic building on South Century Avenue for about eight years. It requires about $30,000-$40,000 in repairs, she said. Humenik said she envisioned “a wonderful synergy” between the two organizations in the same location, and several of the board members agreed.
Other news
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-presented a proclamation honoring Rick Moran, public works and parks supervisor, who oversees care and maintenance for more than 250 acres of parkland and 68 miles of roads. He has worked for the public works department for 29 years.
-authorized borrowing of $3.5 million to finance annual park, street and building improvements.
-approved an agreement and certified survey map on the Woodland Crest Development, along with a certified survey map for an outlot, as previously presented and discussed.
-approved development agreements for Phase 3 and 4 of Heritage Hills, as previously presented and discussed.