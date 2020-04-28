From a very young age, Mary Lou Hyatt saw the matriarchal patriotism in her family firsthand.
And she has continued that tradition. After being in the political field for nearly 40 years and being the first female voted on the Board of Trustees for the Village of Dane, Hyatt took it one step further.
On Tuesday, April 21, the fourth generation village resident was sworn in and became the first female voted village president.
“My grandmother and mother were very patriotic,” Hyatt said, adding that it stemmed from her having an uncle held captive during World War II. “My mother was so adamant about needing to vote, and needing to be in contact with people.”
Hyatt grew up in a family of 12 kids — seven boys and five girls — and she said when she was younger, she was always hanging around the older generation to see what was going on and was “always noisy.”
After the spring election numbers were final this year, Hyatt was “elated” to see the results. Hyatt received 172 votes, beating the incumbent Roger Schmidt by 26 votes.
“I was really excited to see those numbers,” Hyatt said of her victory. “I was also scared because you are the first woman president and people are going to look at you.”
Schmidt has been on the board for almost 30 years and became president in 2013. Hyatt lost to Schmidt by as few as 15 votes in 2018 in her previous run for president.
“Roger had been on the board for about 25 years at that time, and he knew things,” Hyatt said. “I decided to run for president because I really wanted to push things through. Roger did a good job, but I was just going to run against him and see if I would win and then maybe I can move some stuff forward.”
She spent time as a trustee on the village board for about the past decade, where she was the first woman to do so there as well.
“It was always men, it was always men on the board until the last, maybe 10 years,” said Hyatt.
Hyatt said that six years ago, another woman was voted to the board, as a recommendation from someone who was on the board, but was moving out of the village. She said that was a big help to push women forward in the village.
“We think a little different than the men do and we want to get things done faster,” Hyatt said of the positives of having woman in important village roles. “I don’t want to say let’s do this and then we lollygag, or we wait three or four months and then we go back to seeing it. I want to see things and get them going.”
Hyatt, 64, has a lot to say about the village because it’s been her home for six decades. She spent just four years living outside the village, right after getting married.
“I moved back because my parents lived here, my grandparents lived here and my great-grandparents lived here. I wanted to bring my children up here in the village of Dane because I grew up here and I just love the place,” Hyatt said.
Hyatt and her husband, Francis — whom everyone calls “Butch” — celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary on April 29. The couple has two sons and four grandchildren.
Hyatt grew up on the land where the current village hall sits. Her family owned five acres of tobacco field, with another 15 acres across the railroad tracks.
She got her start in politics about four decades ago, where she was on the zoning board for the village. She served two terms in that position.
“It wasn’t a lot that we did, but we discussed the properties and what was going on,” Hyatt said. “And if someone needed a permit, we would go look at it.”
Hyatt then spent 16 years working in the Department of Public Instruction as a pre-college scholarship coordinator. She helped under-privileged children get scholarships for college. She said that she was proud of getting kids to like education and wanting to go to college to do different things. Then she transitioned to be the receptionist for all of DPI, where she greeted people coming off the elevators, talked to numerous people over the phone and went to various conferences. It was another aspect of DPI that she enjoyed.
About 15 years ago, Hyatt began popping her head back into the happenings of village board meetings in Dane. She said she attended meetings just to listen. It was during those moments that she had two past presidents, Steve Clemens and Dave Wipperfurth, urging her to be on their side of the table.
“They kept saying, ‘Mary Lou, run for the board. You’d be good on the board. You have common sense and you’ve lived here your whole life,’” Hyatt said. “So I ran and I’ve had three different terms on the village board. I like it. You get to know people. You really get to know what’s going on in your village and you have a say in what is going on.”
One of her first duties at village hall as president on April 21 was signing checks needing to be sent out for by the village.
Hyatt is excited to lead the village into the future.
“I’m proud to be the first female president,” Hyatt said. “I’m proud of the public works people that we have. I’m proud of the trustees that we have on the board. I’m proud of these two ladies in this office (Village Clerk Teresa Hughey Groves and Deputy Clerk Robin Crow), that have run everything while everything is shut down.”
The big celebration within Hyatt’s extended family has to be put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she knows that everyone in her family is proud, even those who aren’t around to see the history that was made — especially her mother and grandmother.
“They would be so proud and I know they’d have tears because I’ve had them,” Hyatt said.
“They would probably try and give me advice, hopefully it would be good advice,” she jokingly added. “I know they would be very, very proud. And my father and grandfathers would be, too.”
Vision for the future of the village
Being a life-long resident of the village, Hyatt comes into the position with a plan in her head, but acknowledges she might not be able to see everything get done that she wants.
She said she would really love to see a grocery store, but knows the village doesn’t have the land for it. She added that maybe in the future, the village could add on land.
“We are growing and I love it, but we need more stuff,” Hyatt said. “We need to have more things for kids and for the adults, so I’m hoping we can move forward and do a little bit of something.”
Hyatt noted that the village has a TIF district and that she would like to get properties sold and get commercial businesses in the village.
She would like to see some artistic things downtown as well as getting something into the area by the police station. It’s just a vision, one she admits isn’t final and not necessarily to be agreed to.
“I’d like to put a gazebo there (north of village hall), where people come once a week and they could sing and people sit out there,” Hyatt said. “Or maybe have a magician for the kids or we put a pen out there and have different animals (at certain times).”
The village has a new section around Capitol Drive and Valley Road, with a baseball diamond and park in the area. Hyatt said that the village doesn’t have access to the baseball diamond because it's for the Home Talent League and the Lodi baseball teams. She said it’s locked otherwise and she doesn’t like that.
“We paid for it, we built it, so I think they should open it up for other people, too,” she said.
She also wants to use land north of village hall, where a grocery store was once located.
“I would like to see something in there — something commercial, something that will bring people downtown. Something that will last,” Hyatt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.