Dane County Circuit Court Judge Mario White has affirmed the decision that a quarry operator will be allowed to expand onto a 30-acre parcel on Waunakee’s east side.
In court documents obtained by the Tribune this week, the judge affirmed a 2020 decision by the Waunakee Village Zoning Board of Appeals that Quincy Ridge LLC will be allowed expand its quarry to the property just south of its existing 40-acre site – located at the corner of Schumacher Road and Easy Street – despite the southern parcel having been zoned for agricultural and other rural uses.
The zoning board found that, when the 30-acre parcel was registered with Dane County in 1969, the intention of the owner had been to eventually use that site for quarrying as its northern parcel at the time. Quarrying the southern parcel would therefore be a valid, nonconforming use.
Waunakee resident William Blobner and other neighbors filed an appeal to that decision in Dane County Circuit Court the following month, on the grounds that the board’s decision was improper.
The plaintiffs and their attorney Christa Westerberg argued at the time that the nonconforming-use designation should not extend to the southern parcel, noting that it had never been used for mining activities like the adjacent property had the past 54 years – since the spring of 1966.
Village officials held that the non-conforming use was grandfathered in for the entire 70 acres, reasoning that the Dane County registration for the parcel listed that amount as the total area of extraction. The county subsequently identified both the north and south parcel as a single mining site, the board noted, supporting the assertion that the entire 70 acres was intended for quarrying.
A 1993 Supreme Court decision affirming that quarry owners have the right to continue operating on their land, Smart v. Dane County Board of Adjustment, was cited during the original appeal.
“We don’t think this grandfathering rule of nonconforming mining applies,” Westerberg stated. “And even if it did, the nonconforming use is limited to the site they’re already mining.”
The two sides presented oral arguments before the Dane County Circuit Court in late September.
Circuit Court Judge Mario White spent two months reviewing the zoning board’s 2020 decision, to determine whether that decision was valid in the eyes of the law. White summarized the results of that review in his decision on the case, which was filed in circuit court in mid-November 2021.
White noted that state courts have specified that those presiding over such reviews must presume a municipality’s decision is correct and valid, unless the plaintiff(s) is able to prove otherwise.
“This decision addresses one issue only: Have the Plaintiffs overcome a presumption of correctness to show that the Board’s decision was improper?” White wrote in his Nov. 15 decision. “After reviewing the record and the parties’ well-researched briefs, the Court concludes that the Plaintiffs have failed to make that showing. Accordingly, the Court wholly affirms the Board’s decision.”
The Tribune reached out to one of the plaintiffs this week, asking whether the party had intentions to appeal the county’s decision to a higher court. The plaintiff did not immediately respond.