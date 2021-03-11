In Waunakee, three-term village president faces a challenge

On April 6, Waunakee voters will decide who will serve as village president for the next two years.
On the ballot are incumbent Chris Zellner, who has served on the village board for 13 years and is now in his third term as president, and Mary Heimbecker who previously ran for a village trustee seat.
Voters will also elect three village trustees from a slate of six candidates. They include incumbents Phil Willems and Gary Herzberg, along with Sam Kaufmann, Angie Ramos, Robert McPherson and Joe Zitselsberger. Zitzelsberger previously served on the village board. If elected, Kaufmann, Ramos and McPherson would serve their first term.
This week’s Tribune features candidate profiles from interviews with all eight candidates on the April 6 ballot. They offer their views on several issues facing the Waunakee community.
Mary Heimbecker
This is Mary Heimbecker’s second run for the village board. She ran for a trustee position in 2019, and when she saw no one else running for the village’s president seat, she decided to file nomination papers.
“I think it’s important to have competition,” Heimbecker said.
She said her mother died on Christmas Day, and after a week reflecting and talking to others, she made the decision Jan. 2.
Heimbecker said she would like more openness, with clear information about public meetings and hearings and greater transparency overall. Review processes for Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) districts should be more open, with public information about the amount going to developers over the district’s life, Heimbecker added. She said she didn’t see the need for so many closed sessions as the board deliberated on the TIF-assistance request for Octopi.
“It’s not just developers who want a say in what’s developed. People who live here should have a voice before it is a done deal,” Heimbecker said, adding more openness about what is being developed is needed.
Heimbecker served on Waunakee’s Housing Task Force, which after nearly a year arrived at a set of goals for housing stock. While the Community Development Authority has been formed to see that work through, Heimbecker said she hasn’t seen much movement.
Heimbecker said she would like the village board to work with the school board on diversity, equity and inclusion and promote those throughout the village. Waunakee’s work in this area has been slow, she said, and she remembers racial issues when her children were in high school 20 years ago.
“There’s a lot of animosity in our village, which I’m kind of surprised at, but not surprised at,” Heimbecker said. “I think there is more movement toward inclusion, but there’s a lot that needs to be done.”
Heimbecker supports the use of one-year TIF extensions to assist with affordable housing projects.
“I think we need to figure out a way to get housing into our village for our workforce. We have several areas that are constantly hiring, and people have no place to live here in town,” Heimbecker said.
Asked about the use of Tax Incremental Financing in general, Heimbecker said she often doesn’t support it unless it is used to help people. The “but-for” test used to gauge whether a project would proceed without the assistance is lacking, she added.
“Some of these ‘but-for’ tests… anybody could pass a ‘but-for’ test the way they have them written,” Heimbecker said.
Taxpayers should have a clearer understanding of what TIFs are costing them, according to Heimbecker. Grant County provides this information on tax bills. The village board could request that Dane County do the same.
Heimbecker retired in 2017 and had been caring for her mother who had a stroke in 2019. She also has a computer consulting business and has worked at a family member’s flooring store part time. She said now she’s reinventing herself and is also “trying to concentrate on how to best be a good village president if I win. What do people want in this town? I would like to hear from them,” Heimbecker said.
Chris Zellner
After nearly 13 years on the Waunakee Village Board, Chris Zellner decided to run for a fourth term as village president to see through several initiatives, including the village’s 150th celebration and the inclusion of the Ho Chunk nation’s history. He sees this chapter as important, saying, “They were here first. We came in 150 years ago, but Waunakee was here long before that.”
Zellner sees other initiatives to work on, including identifying areas for industrial growth as the business park fills up and existing companies seek room to expand, he said.
Zellner noted that the board has begun to address racism and increase tolerance and inclusivity. He would also like the community to continue addressing diversity, equity and inclusion through education and communication, he said.
“I think it was important for the village to acknowledge with its citizens that we can do better, and we always will do better,” Zellner said.
And eventually, Zellner would like to resume exploring options for a community pool, he said.
Zellner chairs the Community Development Authority, which recommended using one-year extensions of Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) districts due to close early for affordable housing.
“Whether we have a project then or into the future, it gives us funding then,” Zellner said.
That housing fund can also help existing homeowners, senior citizens for example, with necessary upgrades to their homes, such as window replacements, he said.
One question is how to replenish a housing betterment fund once it is created. Policies or guidelines are needed to “make sure we have a sustainable program for many years to come,” Zellner said.
As for TIF assistance for businesses looking to locate in Waunakee, Zellner called it “our best economic tool and our only economic tool that is out there right now.”
Only the most promising TIF requests come to the village board for consideration, Zellner said. Expanding the commercial tax base can protect the village’s finances, according to Zellner, who noted that the current tax base is derived from mostly housing, with just about 15% from commercial and manufacturing values.
“My concern is if we don’t balance that a little bit, that if we had something happen... where we didn’t have people moving in or housing costs were decreasing significantly rather than increasing, that would put a strain on the village budget and school budget,” Zellner said.
He noted that after many years, the business park is nearly full, and some companies moved to Waunakee because it offered TIF incentive.
“Those do create jobs. In addition to that, some bring tourism,” Zellner said. He added that TIF can also fund new roads and repairs to existing infrastructure.
Overall, Zellner said the village government operates efficiently and effectively with its staff. New members experience a learning curve, but afterwards, all members participate and express their views, he said. Changes to the public comment section at board meetings now allow the public to talk about topics on and off the agenda, and along with listening sessions, encourage more citizen participation, he added.
Zeller is the market president at One Community Bank. His wife is a teacher in Waunakee, and the couple have two grown children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.