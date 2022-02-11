With a $3.8 billion budget surplus projected for the state of Wisconsin, Village of Waunakee officials should keep the pressure on for state transportation funding and shared revenue.
That was State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein’s message as she attended Monday’s village board meeting to provide an update.
“This is great news for Wisconsin. So if you advocate for more money for roads, which you always do, or revenue increases or whatever, you should keep the pressure on because there is money out there,” Hesselbein told the board.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau’s budget project is $2.9 billion more for the biennial budget than anticipated in June, according to Hesselbein.
She highlighted Gov. Tony Evers’ plan for some of it, investing $1.7 billion of the surplus to provide every resident with a $150 tax-relief payment and nearly $750 million in education with while holding the line on property taxes.
“I thought it was brilliant. I’m not sure if it’s going to happen, but I thought it was very well thought out,” Hesselbein said.
The state has received close to $2.5 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and allocated more than $1.6 billion. Some 482 grants were distributed to Waunakee businesses, Hesselbein said. Friends of Schumacher Farm County Park and the Friends of the Wisconsin Singers both received cultural grant awards.
“It was money well spent and money well used,” Hesselbein told the board.
Other news:Also at Monday’s meeting, the village board:
-approved a request to rezone 604 E. Main St. to allow for a wider range of tenants in the commercial building.
-briefly discussed progress on a plan for an aquatic facility. Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said staff are analyzing all of the prospective sites, along with the impact of the operational costs on other spending.
-approved a $124,000 contract for design and construction of an extension of Frank H Street in the business park. The costs will be passed on to the developer, MLG Investments.
-met in closed session to discuss the terms of an agreement between the village and the Durst property owners to share appraisal costs needed for a land-swap. The property owner has built a fence on village land, prompting the village to consider exchanging land with the property owner to allow for trail improvements. Village officials are considering a trail connection between Mill Road and the Castle Creek Conservancy.