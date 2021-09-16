The approval process is underway for Dane County’s next “Suck the Muck” project, one that will improve the Mary Lake neighborhood pond in the Town of Westport and establish a nearby prairie.
Pending approvals expected from the county’s finance and environmental and natural resources committees, along with the Dane County Board, the project will begin this fall with the creation of a dewatering basin on the Saddlebrook property next to the Carriage Ridge condominiums, according to Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp, who serves on the public works committee.
Borrowing for the project was approved in the 2021 Dane County budget.
The public works committee is recommending that the county award its contract for the project to Petersen Companies of Minocqua for $981,460. Ripp said Petersen was the low bidder and had previously completed similar projects at Dorn Creek and Token Creek.
The plan is to dredge the phosphorus laden “muck” from the pond in the spring and pump it to a portion of the Saddlebrook property.
“It will clean the pond and several feet of mud in there from all the farming practices in the past,” Ripp said, adding the pond has also collected runoff as homes were built with few erosion control measures.
When heavy rains occur, phosphorus then washes up from the pond and flows into Lake Mendota where it contributes to blue-green algae blooms.
“We’ll have a nice prairie when it’s done at that section of Saddlebrook,” Ripp said.
But he said the county relies on volunteer groups to maintain prairies.
“The main concern if you don’t take care of it, pretty soon its full of weeds and brush,” Ripp said.