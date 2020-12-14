The Waunakee School Board member who represents the Town of Westport and the cities of Middleton and Madison will not seek reelection in April 2021 election.
Mike Brandt announced that he has declined to run for a second term in a blog posted on social media.
“I am tired. If the position only required being verbally abused, I could handle it,” Brandt said.
Brandt noted that the past year has “required hundreds of hours of work away from my family that I did not expect… I am tired of my boys crying because their Dad is gone at work all day, then gone all night for board meetings,” he added.
Brandt also advocated for social justice, saying he wanted the community to be one where “acts of racism, anti-semitism and bigotry are not merely condemned – but prevented.”
Brandt ran for the school board as a write-in candidate in 2018.
He concluded his blog by saying, “It is my sincere hope that the community is able to work together and move forward in this challenging time. We must continue to advocate for change for the benefit of all community members. Now is the only time we truly have.”
