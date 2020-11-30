Recounts of the 2020 Presidential Election across the United States are confirming that Joe Biden won the election, and in Dane County, it was no different.
For many, the recount results confirmed the accuracy and integrity of the election process, and after Waunakee’s recount was completed Nov. 23, village Clerk Caitlin Stene said she was proud of the election workers.
“From comparing us to other communities, we should be really proud of the work our election inspectors do and how organized and prepared we were for the recount because of the actions they took on election day,” Stene said. “I think overall in the village of Waunakee we have a great team of election inspectors who take their job really seriously.”
Waunakee had just eight absentee envelopes drawn down, either because they were missing the voters’ signatures or the witnesses’ addresses and signatures. The discounted ballots amounted to less than 1% of the envelopes for Waunakee.
The village had approximately 7,500 absentee ballots, and Stene attributed this to human error.
Stene said she doesn’t remember which candidates the eight ballots were for but said the impact would be small either way at less than 1% of the more 9,400 ballots.
In the village of Waunakee, Biden received 5,958 votes compared to 3,325 for President Trump.
Waunakee’s recount began at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 23, and was completed by 7 p.m. The atmosphere was tense, Stene said, with lawyers from both campaigns present. All ballots were reviewed by both the Trump and Biden campaigns.
“That takes a lot of time and raised a lot of questions,” Stene added. “Any time you’re being really watched and reviewed… the atmosphere in the room was very intense.”
She called the experience interesting, saying it was “night and day” to 2016 when Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for President, requested a recount.
Last week, when a ballot was flagged, lawyers came to ask questions.
The recount did add an item to Stene’s wish list – a high powered electronic tabulator.
Once the envelopes and ballots were recounted and reviewed by the observers, and the eight ballots taken out for Waunakee, all the ballots were electronically tabulated.
“What they bring in for recounts are these high powered tabulation machines that can count like 250 ballots per minute. It was kind of cool to see all that,” Stene said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.