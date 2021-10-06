Despite disagreements over the intention of a quit claim deed, the Waunakee Village Board is attempting to move forward with a memorandum of understanding with the Waunakee Community School District to retain the parking area when Village Hall moves into the former South Street Library.
On Monday, the village board approved a draft memorandum of understanding for the district’s board of education to consider.
Bryan Kleinmaier, village attorney, said he believed it is a good solution for the school board to consider at its meeting Oct. 11.
When the former library was built, the school district granted land to the village for a parking lot with the caveat that if the library site were to be used for a non-municipal purpose, the school district would reclaim it.
The agreement quotes the quit claim deed that states: “In the event the premises described in Exhibit 1 should at any time hereafter cease to be used by the Grantee for municipal purposes, then in such event, fee simpl[e] title to the premises shall revert to the named Grantor.”
But, Kleinmaier noted, that exhibit does not exist.
“The issue that we need to confirm and clarify, and we think we have an understanding based on some meetings we’ve had with the school district is, something’s going to have to be recorded on our land to confirm exactly what that meant,” Kleinmaier said.
The draft agreement for the school board to consider states that as long as the village takes steps to move the village hall into the library site, the district will not pursue court action to take ownership of the parking area. At the same time, the agreement states, “the District does not waive its rights under the Quit Claim Deed or any subsequent Correction Instrument.”
Kleinmaier said he believes both parties would like to see the village hall move to the South Street location.
“I think they view that municipal use as being good for their land as immediately adjacent,” Kleinmaier noted.
The memorandum of understanding lists all of the steps staff have taken in pursuing the library site for the village hall, including engaging an interior design company and a financial firm to advise on the request for proposal (RFP) process for the existing village hall.
That RFP was released in March with a deadline of April.
The agreement states that the village will continue to “take good faith efforts to move Village Hall to the Former Library Site,” and within one year after the agreement is in place, with have either completed the move or be 75% finished with the remodeling.
But because of recent supply-chain issues, it allows the village to provide a reasonable amount of time to reach that 75% threshold.
Village administrator Todd Schmidt told the board that conversations with Waunakee Ecumenical Board members about relocating the food pantry to the lower level of the South Street building remain productive, and the school district is supportive of food pantry’s relocation.
Other news:
Also at Monday’s meeting, the village board:
-approved a bid to remodel the Waunakee Police Station with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Fiscal Recovery Funds. The village had budgeted $30,000 for the remodel to allow more storage and recharging areas for additional officers and their equipment. The low bid came in at $26,682.
-approved an agreement to sell village-owned property to Country View Apartments at 607 Reeve Drive. The village has leased this land to the owners, who now want to make significant improvements to the senior housing complex. The owners will be required to keep the existing affordable housing rates in place until 2044, the lease expiration date. The agreement sets the sale price at $570,000.