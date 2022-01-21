As Waunakee Village Board members continue to explore costs and locations for an aquatic facility, some preferences are coming to light.
At their meeting Monday, village trustees expressed a preference for a pool geared to the local community, rather than a regional destination. Some of the costs for an enclosure allowing an indoor-outdoor facility also became clearer.
The village board’s consultant, George Deines of Counsilman-Hunsaker, hired to help explore the costs and community preferences for an aquatic facility, provided more information to the board when he attended the Jan. 18 meeting remotely.
First, Deines said, from his discussions with user groups, the feedback has been that an indoor-outdoor pool with lap lanes, recreational areas and water slides is desired.
Deines said this time of year, he has heard that an indoor pool for families to play is a needed amenity. Deines said he has also heard a desire for more lap lanes in the outdoor pool for swim leagues. Two outdoor pools, one a six-lane lap pool and the other a recreational facility, could fill both needs, and a portion of the lap pool could be used for recreation at times.
Deines had been asked about different enclosures for pools and showed a number of different options, including an aluminum frame building with a retractable panel on the top, but Deines said it still is an indoor pool.
“You don’t really have that wide expanse of an outdoor deck. You’re still going to be squeezed in by the walls,” Deines said, adding an outdoor area could be added.
Another is a sprung structure or membrane, with about a 25-year life. Finally, an inflatable dome can be used to enclose an outdoor pool in the winter, Deines said.
The dome would increase the cost for an outdoor pool from about $9.5 million to $11 million, Deines said.
Asked about the staff needed to put up and take down the dome enclosure, Deines said the process takes about 1-2 days with between 20-30 people working on it.
To reduce the operational costs, Deines said savings can be achieved by scaling back hours of operations and saving on labor.
Board members had mixed reactions to the information. Trustee Bill Ranum said he is more used to outdoor pools and asked if a dome could be added to an outdoor facility at a later date. Deines said the pool could be designed for it.
Trustee Gary Herzberg expressed concern about the cost, saying $7.5 million “isn’t bad” but said $13 million seemed like a “monster.”
“I wish we could still come up with a public-private” partnership, Herzberg said. That would allow the village to operate the pool four months out of the year, but a partner to manage the indoor pool for the rest of the year.
Village staff indicated to the board that more information is forthcoming from the village’s financial consultant, Ehlers Associate, about the financial impact to the village and whether a referendum would be needed asking to exceed the village’s levy limit.
Also, a webpage will soon be available with information about costs, location and design options, they said.
Prior to the board’s discussion, during the public comment portion of the meeting, Bill and Rachel Tygum, owners of Little Strokes Swim Academy, said they would welcome a partnership with the village to let senior citizens know about the option of using Little Strokes’s warm water pool for rehabilitation.
Other news:
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-heard an update from Dane County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer about Dane County projects, including the purchase of land adjacent to Schumacher Farm County Park, Hwy. M improvements, the Gov. Nelson bike-path project, public safety, lake improvements and the Baymont Hotel, where Sankofa ELU is operating a transitional housing facility.
-approved a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month.
-met in closed session to negotiate employment terms for a deputy administrator/communications manager position.