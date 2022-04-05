As Waunakee Village Board members contemplate building an aquatic facility, they now have a fiscal analysis demonstrating its impact on the village budget – and to the average homeowner.
At the board’s April 4 meeting, Jonathan Schatz of the financial consulting firm, Ehlers, presented a 10-year financial management plan that offers three models: a base scenario of projections without any borrowing for an aquatic facility; another with an indoor and outdoor aquatic center; and a final one with only an outdoor facility.
According to the Ehlers’ models, in all cases, Waunakee will face pressure to maintain its budget within the state levy limits in about five years. Borrowing the $15 million for an indoor/outdoor would cause the village to exceed the levy limit more quickly, in 2025.
Village Board members questioned the projections, calling them conservative. But Schatz and village Finance Director Renee Meinholz pointed out that limit increases are determined by the net new-construction value. The model estimates that rate at 2.5%; Meinholz said the largest increase in the allowable levy limit number based on new construction occurred last year, at 3.2%.
Asked about the levy limits after the meeting via email, Schatz offered this explanation:
"Waunakee has benefited from having a few years of higher net new construction due to a very active development environment, but generally speaking the increase is in the range of 2-3% over the past 10 years and the growth of the aggregate cost of running Village government/services has grown at a higher pace. This speaks to the general imbalance that Wisconsin municipalities of all sizes have experienced under the current levy limit laws.“
The models do factor into Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District closures, some $65 million of incremental value to come onto the tax rolls, Schatz said.
“The impact for levy limits would only be $150,000 which is a good amount of money, but it’s not a huge overall impact,” he added.
The model includes the EMS and Fire district’s costs to the village, Meinholz said. For EMS, that includes hiring more full-time paramedics to staff a second ambulance.
Trustee Erin Moran asked if any further restrictions on levy limits had been proposed.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities has advocated for more flexibility in terms of levies, Schatz said.
Meinholz noted that the village has not run up against a levy limit yet, and if no aquatic center is built, it would not expect to until 2026.
“A lot of municipalities have already reached that point a couple of years ago, so we’ve been able to stay within that [limit],” Meinholz said.
Schatz agreed that the pressure on municipalities is common.
“Some people have zero net new construction and are getting no growth in their levies,” he added. “It’s just kind of that natural imbalance that you’re seeing… I think this is a reality for a lot of places.”
Village President Chris Zellner noted that the model shows 18 requests for new staff.
Not all would be full-time positions or funded by the village, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt noted.
“This is ultra conservative and ultra aggressive for hiring,” Zellner said.
When planning the new library, the village board and staff anticipated the village would exceed its self-imposed debt limit, Zellner said. Meinholz pointed out the village ended up remaining under the limit.
Zellner pointed to the village’s growth in value as the reason it has been able to increase its debt capacity.
The projections show that the village can remain within its self-imposed debt limit – half that of the state’s – whether it proceeds with an indoor-outdoor facility or an outdoor only one.
Zellner asked if the village is putting itself at financial risk by borrowing for a pool.
“I think you are already in a place where you are going to have to contend with levy limits within the next few years, whether you did this or not,” Schatz said.
Schatz then commented on the borrowing aside from levy limits.
“The level of debt, the tax rate impact that we’re looking at, especially just for that outdoor only option, seems OK to me – I don’t know how to quantify that,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like too much to swallow.”
Trustee Gary Herzberg asked about the effect on the village’s bond rating. The village’s own levy limit is seen as favorable, but if the village gets close to exceeding it, Moody’s Investors note it, Meinholz said. The village’s rating has stayed the same, but in the Moody’s report, the level of debt has been brought up.
Schatz said Waunakee has a very high bond rating (Aa2) from Moody’s that "reflects the village's performance in managing operating costs, keeping debt at a relatively low rate and maintaining adequate reserves."
"The Village has worked hard to keep tax rates low," he said. "Their current equalized tax rate is in the bottom third of Dane County equalized rates."
The village board took no action on the matter.