This month, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his 2021 County Budget: Resilient, Resolved, Continued Commitment to Community.
It works to address the impact of COVID-19 on Dane County residents and business, while continuing to prioritize human services, equity, renewable energy, conservation, and more. From new road projects to exciting enhancements to outdoor spaces, the communities of Middleton and Waunakee will benefit from a variety of county funding in 2021.
“Everything Dane County has done leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic has laid the groundwork for our response to it. Our shared sense of community and willingness to do whatever it takes to help one another is prevailing as we navigate this difficult time,” said County Executive Parisi. “My 2021 budget makes investments to help our community during this ongoing public health crisis, serve our vulnerable residents, maintain public safety through improvements in infrastructure, and preserve our many unique outdoor spaces.”
As Dane County continues to grow, it is important that its roads be upgraded to maintain public safety. $10 million is being included in the 2021 budget to reconstruct County Highway M from Oncken Road to Bluebill Park Way—converting it to a four-lane highway. Design work and property acquisition will occur in 2021 and 2022, with construction starting in fall of 2023. This will be a joint project with the Town of Westport.
A major project the county continues to make progress on is the North Mendota Trail adjacent to Hwy. M near Waunakee and Westport. To date, Dane County has invested over $1.3 million for the planning and development of a segment of the trail between Hwy. M and Woodland Drive and Gov. Nelson State Park. Constructed in 2020, this segment includes over 1,600 feet of elevated boardwalk and a 100-foot clear span bridge over Six Mile Creek.
The new section of trail provides an off-road option in an area that frustrated many cyclists due to a lack of safe riding alternatives. Parisi’s 2021 budget includes $350,000 to begin planning and design engineering for the remaining segment of trail on the north side of Hwy. M between Holy Wisdom Monastery and Mendota County Park in the City of Middleton.
In 2019, Dane County acquired approximately 160 acres of property in the Town of Springfield to become a part of Pheasant Branch Conservancy. By saving this property from being developed and restoring it to prairie, Dane County will be able to prevent the runoff of nearly five million gallons of water from entering the Yahara Chain of Lakes each year, and reduce more than 550 pounds of phosphorus annually. County Executive Parisi is including an additional $100,000 in his budget for staff and community organizations to continue this restoration work in 2021, reducing stormwater volume and improving the water quality of Pheasant Branch Creek and Lake Mendota.
Next year, communities like Middleton and Waunakee will also be able to apply for countywide grant programs like the Dane County PARC and Ride Fund and Urban Water Quality Grant Fund. PARC & Ride grants support development of regional bicycle trails that are identified in the Dane County Parks & Open Space Plan. Local units of government and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply, with $500,000 being made available in 2021.
Urban Water Quality grants continue to be an effective tool at tackling phosphorus and other runoff from urban sources. Parisi’s budget includes $750,000 in new money for these grants in 2021.
$1.75 million is being included in next year’s budget to expand the Continuous Cover Program, where interest by farmers and rural property owners continues to outpace available funding. The popular program helps to preserve lands from the ongoing pressures of development, reduce run-off, and mitigate the effects of climate change.
To date, Dane County has protected close to 700 acres of land in 22 townships. Converting to grasses and pollinator habitat has reduced phosphorus run-off into local waters by over 1,700 pounds per year.
Dane County’s Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program infused over $10 million into hundreds of local small businesses. Despite these efforts, businesses still face a long, challenging road back from the pandemic. To help support them, County Executive Parisi is including $50,000 in his budget for the regional economic development entity MadRep to assist with COVID-19 business recovery. It will survey local businesses on needs as the pandemic evolves and use that information to inform business retention and start-up work. The organization is applying to the state for $10 million in revolving loan dollars to support what will no doubt be a challenging several months ahead for businesses and the economy they support.
By the Numbers
Sales tax collections are on track to end the year down almost $12 million. Additional revenues that county departments like the Henry Vilas Zoo, Alliant Energy Center, and those collected by the Dane County Treasurer’s Office have all declined this year—a direct result of the economic fallout from COVID-19. All of it adds up to millions in fewer dollars for county services. Parisi’s budget offsets these short-term losses through use of Dane County’s rainy day fund. These reserve fund dollars will sustain county government services largely as the community knows them for 2021.
This budget buffers both the services Dane County provides and the staff who provide them from the greatest financial losses county government has experienced since the national Great Recession nearly a decade ago. Unlike then, this budget has no across the board wage reductions or furloughs.
The 2021 operating budget totals $615,541,049. The capital budget is $71,649,300. The budget includes a levy increase of 4.09%, increasing taxes on the average home by $30.18.
