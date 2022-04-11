After 25 years as a Town of Westport supervisor, Terry Enge’s last meeting will be special later this month. Because Chairman Ken Sipsma is unable to attend, he’ll chair the town's annual meeting.
Enge first ran for office in 1997. His father, Nate, was the building inspector and suggested he do so.
He and his siblings grew up on Woodland Drive near the airport, on the side of the street in the Town of Westport. He said now that property is an island surrounded by the Village of Waunakee. As he thought about running for the town board, he said he watched farm fields disappearing. Today, development is under control, thanks to joint comprehensive plans with neighbors, Enge said.
“We didn’t let Madison expand. We let Waunakee expand,” he said, adding if not for the town leaders, “it could have gone the other way.”
Enge learned a lot from his fellow board members and town attorney, administrator and clerk-treasurer Tom Wilson, all of whom he called brilliant, as the town worked on land-use agreements, he said.
One of the accomplishments was enacting strict stormwater runoff limits, Enge said, noting the town was ahead of its time. Controlling growth has been difficult, mainly because the Waunakee school district’s excellent reputation has attracted families, according to Enge.
“It’s inevitable that it comes,” he said about growth, noting new Westport homes are now concentrated around Kopp Road and in the Community of Bishops Bay.
For the past 20 years or so, Enge has been passionate about parks, particularly expanding the town’s trail system, sometimes on his own as he explores his hometown. Those trails include waterways, some of which he’s helped to clear of fallen trees. Always active, Enge has skied, hiked and biked through much of town.
“I wanted to know Westport like the back of my hand, and I do,” he said.
Enge said Ken LaPine, former Dane County parks director, talked about connecting open spaces with trails.
“I thought, we can do that,” he said. Enge sought easements through different properties, such as the Carriage Ridge subdivision and the Department of Natural Resources fisheries site on Woodland Drive near Hwy. M.
Jackson Landing is another natural area where trails have been added, Enge said, commending Jim Stephenson for his work there. Wilson was key in obtaining grants for bicycle paths such as the one on Woodland Drive that now connects to Gov. Nelson and to the west, Enge said.
Another asset for Westport is its lone silos, he said, noting the one at Bishops Bay Golf Course and at Bong and Hogan roads. Westport’s historic preservation commission has inventoried the silos for a history.
Enge said as he leaves the board, it will transform as the first woman supervisor comes aboard. Mary Manering, a longtime plan commissioner, has been appointed to fill Ken Sipsma’s supervisor’s seat. Enge added that the town committees also are becoming more diverse, joking that the "good old boys club" is gone.
Enge is leaving the town’s government “in good standing,” as it embarks on a four-lane Hwy. M improvement project and more bike paths, he said.
“I was so proud to serve in this beautiful community. It’s like a state park: you have rivers, creeks, the lake and wetlands. Here in Westport, you can get away from it all,” he said.
He and his wife Joan plan to travel, he said, and parked in front of their Westport home is a camper.
“We want to leave three months in the winter now, just see America,” Enge said.