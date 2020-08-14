The Waunakee community will likely see public hearings set in the next few months on the topic of affordable housing and whether language to address housing types should be included in its comprehensive plan.
The Waunakee plan commission voted to begin the process of possibly amending the comprehensive plan to first clarify the term “affordable housing” and add descriptions of specific strategies the village could consider to address housing affordability.
Jason Valerius, the village’s planning consultant, told the commission that both the Housing Task Force and the Community Development Authority (CDA) has recommended addressing housing affordability.
Kristin Runge, a Waunakee plan commissioner and village trustee, led the Housing Task Force last year. She noted that the term “affordable housing” is ambiguous, but she thinks of it as who is missing in a community. In communities where incomes have increased, young people may not be earning wages high enough to afford housing.
The task force study identified Waunakee’s median income – that which half the population earns less than and half earns more than – at $106,321 based on the 2019 census.
Chris Zellner, village president and plan commissioner, noted that for the average family making $60,000-$80,000, the village does not have a lot of housing.
He noted in that households with two working adults for an income of $100,000 per year, each must make $25 per hour. Young people who have just graduated college or are working in the trades may be left out, Zellner said.
Valerius said the comprehensive plan could include possible strategies to pursue, such as extending a Tax Incremental District that is about to close and using the revenue generated to help fund affordable housing, into the language.
Language in the comprehensive plan about this would help document conversations the village government is having and would be helpful to show support for it. However, each request for funding would be considered separately.
Plan Commissioner Chris Thomas asked what the average income is for someone who works in the village. Runge noted that the housing task force found those who work in Waunakee earn less than those who commute to Madison.
“That’s where I want to it to be affordable, for someone who’s working here,” Thomas said.
Commissioner Brian Malich questioned whether the village board and plan commission should pursue policies that will include public funding or the use of TIF.
Commissioner Brian Wallace also asked at what lengths the village should go to affect the housing market.
But Runge noted that demand already exists for lower cost housing.
“One of the successes of the housing task force was, by putting that together and doing that study, articulating a need," Runge said.
It provided the rationale for Veridian to approach the village with a market-place solution, Runge said, referring to the Heritage Hills subdivision where a range of housing options and pricing is now under construction.
Cohen-Esrey, another developer, proposed an apartment building, as well, that includes lower cost rental units and has received WHEDA funds. That developer also referenced the Housing Task Force study when approaching the village.
The village could see affordable housing proposals without putting tax dollars into them by showing it desires that type of housing, Runge said.
Zellner said by acting to pursue the comprehensive-plan amendment, the plan commission is agreeing to have the public weigh in at public hearings, not making a final decision.
“If the plan commission says let’s move forward, you’re not agreeing on anything but moving forward to get input on these issues,” said Bryan Kleinmaier, village attorney.
Ultimately, after a public hearing before the plan commission, any amendments to the comprehensive plan would then go to another public hearing before the village board, the governmental body that would then consider approving them.
