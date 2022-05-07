The First Amendment to the U.S. The Constitution guarantees the right to free speech, but exactly how free that speech should be is often the subject of debate. Recently, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter raised concerns that disinformation and harmful conspiracy theories would be unleashed on the social media site and go unmonitored.
As staff introduced a policy regarding public comments read at meetings, some of the same concerns were raised at the Waunakee Village Board’s May 2 meeting.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt told the board that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the board met remotely, the administration took steps to engage citizens who could not attend meetings. Written comments were read aloud.
A memo to the village board states that the new “procedures are intended to accommodate input from the public in a fair, reasonable and orderly fashion.”
The draft policy requires those wishing to offer input at routine board meetings to do so only during the “public comments” portion and fill out a form providing their name, address and municipality, along with the identity of any group or organization they represent.
Comments submitted prior to the meeting will not always be read but maintained as part of the village record; a chairperson may read comments aloud or direct village staff to read them if applicable.
Anyone wishing to speak will be given three minutes.
The policy addresses disrespectful or inappropriate comments, giving the meeting chair discretion to “refuse or rescind the opportunity to make public comments by any individual.”
Three residents spoke during the public comment section of the meeting, all urging the board to recognize comments submitted beforehand and to read them aloud.
“I think the public has a right to hear all public comments,” said Lara Herman, who added they should not have to do an open records request to see them.
Schmidt, in introducing the policy to the board, said no other Dane County municipality reads all comments submitted prior to the meeting aloud; the Waunakee school district attaches them to the minutes.
Soon, new technology will be installed at village hall allowing meetings to be held in a hybrid format, both in person and virtually, so those physically unable to attend a meeting can participate, Schmidt added.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier told the board allowing public comments is a policy decision. He noted that the board has no obligation to include a comment section in the agenda.
“These meetings are for you,” Kleinmaier said. "For the public, other than when there’s a statutory public hearing, the public has a right to view our meetings and to listen to them.”
Unlike routine village-board meetings, public hearings are statutorily required for some matters, such as rezones. During a public hearing, those in attendance are invited to submit comments on a form to read or have read into the record by a board or administrative staff member.
The village board has provided a public comment section on its routine meeting agendas, as well. The policy was recently changed to allow public comment on items on or off the agenda.
Kleinmaier advised that written comments go into the public record. He noted that at a board of appeals hearing on the zoning for a quarry, the administrative law judge made, in his opinion, the correct decision not to read all comments aloud but to put them into the record as an exhibit.
“That was a four-hour meeting that probably would have been five hours,” Kleinmaier said.
If the village does agree to read all comments submitted, it should have “an exit ramp” allowing some to be skipped, he added.
“There have been instances in the past where the village board has asked me to make a presentation because there have been incorrect factual statements made about actions by the village board whether it’s been on social media or letters to the editor in the Tribune,” Kleinmaier said.
Asking a board member or staff member to read a statement then rebut it would be confusing to the public, Kleinmaier said. Also, requiring staff members to read comments criticizing themselves may make them uncomfortable.
Trustee Sam Kaufmann noted that prior to the pandemic, public comments were read aloud, mostly for public hearings, saying he wanted the practice to continue. Trustee Nila Frye agreed, adding “every citizen needs to have a voice in Waunakee.”
Trustee Gary Herzberg said he was concerned that a policy allowing all submitted comments to be read aloud “gives a platform to people who love to email” but don’t appear in person to speak.
Currently, the board has no written policy regarding public comments, Kleinmaier said.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger asked if the village is at a greater legal risk with or without a policy.
The policy allows the board to apply the guidelines more consistently and gives the public a clear idea of what’s acceptable, according to Kleinmaier, who noted that any policy can be modified.
Schmidt said the presiding officer should be given discretion over which comments should and should not be read.
Frye asked how a board member can determine what is or what isn’t false.
“I wouldn’t want to be the chair picking and choosing,” Frye said.
Board members took no action on the policy; the discussion will likely continue at the May 16 meeting.