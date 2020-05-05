Dane County will remain under an Emergency Declaration until at least mid-summer, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday. In consultation with Public Health Madison-Dane County, Parisi is extending the order currently in place until at least July 15. The current order, lasting 60 days will run until May 15. This new order will go into effect when the one in place now expires next weekend.
“It’s clear the far-reaching impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic will affect communities for many, months to come,” Parisi said. “For however long COVID-19 threatens the well-being and safety of our citizens, science will guide our decision making in Dane County. Right now, that science says we need to prepare for potential waves of illness and remain vigilant and ready in our preparedness and response,” Parisi added.
The Dane County Board will vote this Thursday to ratify the extension of the County Executive’s Emergency Declaration. The declaration ensures the full resources of county government continue to be available to meet community needs through the ongoing pandemic. It also positions the county to be eligible for federal and state assistance as the incident continues. County government continues to encourage all local units of government and public and non-profit partners to carefully track all Covid-19 related expenditures in the event the federal government makes future sources of funding available to support the local response.
This new State of Emergency Declaration will be revisited this summer and could be extended depending on the status of Covid-19 in the region.
