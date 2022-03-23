Westport supervisors approved a design proposal this week from Poblocki Sign Company, who will prepare a community signage plan that establishes design standards for municipal and wayfinding signs in the township.
Deputy administrator/clerk-treasurer Dean Grosskopf told town board members Monday night that staff had received a single response to the request for proposal (RFP) that had been issued, soliciting bids from companies for the preparation of a coordinated sign system that could be used as various signage is installed along roads and trails. According to the RFP, that system would serve as a framework that the municipality could reference as those signs are developed.
“It’s basically to provide a sign-design system that would allow us to provide homogenous signs across the spectrum of things that would need signs in the town of Westport,” Grosskopf said. “While this was the only proposal that we received, it’s a very good one from a reputable company. They’re known to us, and the price is one that we felt was fair.”
Poblocki proposed an eight-step process that begins with researching current Westport signage, and gathering an understanding the complexity of the system that is needed. The process would culminate in the creation of a Brand Standards guide that could be shared as future signage is considered.
The company has set the fee for its services at $8,500.
Westport staff asked Poblocki questions regarding its sign-system work prior to the March 21 meeting. Administrator/clerk-treasurer Tom Wilson stated in staff notes that Sign Design Group member Chris Moore, the town’s “resident sign system expert,” was satisfied with the company’s work and that its bid had come in on the lower side of what Moore had anticipated.
Poblocki’s bid documents revealed some of its past work in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. That work has included guiding development of wayfinding signage for the Town of Lansing, Michigan; the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and various other municipalities, organizations and healthcare campuses. Seven references were listed in the proposal as well – partners for whom the sign company performed projects ranging from $83,000 to $1.2 million.
Plan commissioners agreed that the price it had quoted for developing a community signage plan in Westport (less than $10,000) was fair and recommended approval of the proposal earlier this month.
“I think it’s exactly what we were looking for,” said supervisor and plan commissioner John Cuccia, who served on the town’s Sign Design Group and headed efforts to update its signage plan. “I can’t wait to see the system they come up with. That’s going to be cool.”
Board members approved the design proposal by a 4-0 vote – Supervisor Mark Trotter was absent from Monday night’s meeting – and authorized staff to work with the company on the steps moving forward.
Other business
Also at the March 21 meeting, the town board:
- approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for Lake Pointe Apartments, allowing for the addition of “sanitary features” in an accessory building.
- approved a land division and rezone to create an additional single-family home on the Ensign property, along Emerald Gove Lane, with conditions recommended by staff.
- postponed action on a land division and rezone to create two single-family lots near Briggs Road, as recommended by the town plan commission.
- approved temporary retailer licenses for Friends of Schumacher Farm Park and St. Mary of the Lake Church, the latter of which has announced that it will be hosting three bingo nights this spring.
- heard a brief engineer report from staff. Grosskopf said the town is “working on some roads,” but there’s nothing to report at this time.