Wisconsin housing affordability at the heart of zoning reform project

A kind of tool chest of zoning code changes aimed at removing barriers to building more housing affordability is now available to municipalities.
The document, “Enabling Better Places: A User’s Guide to Wisconsin Neighborhood Affordability,” describes how development patterns have evolved in Wisconsin, from smaller properties and mixes of single-family and multifamily homes prior to the 1950s to wider homes on larger lots afterwards.
Now, as the cost of housing has skyrocketed throughout the United States, the document offers a list of zoning reforms, with suggestions such as allowing narrower lots, reduced setbacks and a mix of housing types to reduce development costs.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities (LWM) partnered with the Congress of New Urbanism and a number of Wisconsin organizations to arrive at the zoning guide, seeking to “help communities create more workforce and ‘missing middle’ housing,” according to an article about the project in LWM’s publication, “The Municipality." LWM had taken note of the Congress of New Urbanism’s guides produced in other states.
As part of the process, workshops were convened with five Wisconsin municipalities representing different sizes and geographical location, including Waunakee, Eau Claire, Horicon, Ripon and Waukesha. Work began in early 2021, while Waunakee Village Administrator Todd Schmidt was serving as LWM president. Schmidt said LWM deputy director Curt Witynski invited him to participate.
“It was a free opportunity for us to learn, to gain perspective, and to participate in a bigger effort, which is described in these documents, for communities across the state and across the country and be part of collective information gathering in relation to affordable housing policies and programs,” Schmidt said.
Waunakee has examined housing affordability and its zoning codes as part of the Housing Task Force study completed in 2019. From there, the village’s Community Development Authority (CDA) was reengaged to implement several recommendations in the Housing Task Force report.
Currently, the CDA is creating policies for using Housing Betterment Fund dollars derived from Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district extensions for affordable housing, said Tim Semmann, Waunakee community development director. TIF districts set to close can be extended for one year, with the increment going into an affordable housing fund. The village made use of such an extension in 2021, using a portion of the increment to assist with the Cohen-Esrey Village on Main apartment complex on the village’s east side.
Now that the report is out, municipalities like Waunakee are not likely to overhaul their zoning codes, but rather to use the tools if offers when they see fit, Schmidt and Semmann said. In Waunakee, one of its recommendations is currently on the table. At its March meeting, Waunakee’s plan commission agreed to host a public hearing on village parking-regulation reforms, mainly because recent developments have been approved with parking exemptions.
“Routinely we’ve had to call for exemptions to parking regulations because of the constraints placed on a project,” Schmidt said.
Changing patterns in shopping trends have rendered some regulations as outdated. According to Semmann, many municipalities’ zoning ordinances were adopted in the 1980s, prior to online shopping and the resulting effect on retail.
The report notes that “overly high parking requirements can block new housing options that fit seamlessly into existing neighborhoods, such as accessory dwellings, small infill buildings and conversions of large houses into more than one residence.”
Any recommendation about the parking ordinance revisions would go to the village board for consideration.
Other changes to Waunakee’s zoning code could come as the village updates its comprehensive plan or as it sees the need when new developments are proposed, Schmidt said.
Still, Schmidt said the workshops with the other communities were informative.
“We learned more about what other communities are doing in relation to us,” he said, adding that Waunakee’s Housing Task Force allowed village leaders to take a deep dive into affordable housing issues with professionals in the field.
Funding for the “Enabling Better Places” report was provided by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, AARP Wisconsin, Wisconsin Realtors Association, WHEDA, Wisconsin Builders Association and NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association.