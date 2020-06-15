News footage of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, followed by Floyd’s death on May 25 filled the airwaves, prompting communities across the United States to examine their police department’s policies. With protests lighting up cities across the nation the past few weeks, many are proposing police reforms, particularly in how officers use force.
In Waunakee, as in many other Wisconsin communities, chokeholds such as the technique employed by Officer Chauvin are not authorized.
The Tribune spoke with Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman about its department’s policies, the training officers undergo, and how officers are held accountable.
Chokeholds are not an allowable use of force, Kreitzman said, and are not taught at the state level.
“It’s an area even addressed in our policy. It’s not a trained Waunakee Police Department technique, and therefore is prohibited,” Kreitzman said.
Kreitzman read from the policy:
“The intentional, continued restriction of the carotid neck arteries is not a trained Waunakee Police Department technique and is prohibited unless deadly force would be justified.”
“We don’t train it; we don’t advocate for it; it’s not a technique we use.” Kreitzman said.
The Waunakee department’s 12-page policy stresses the use of verbal skills but outlines seven areas where non-deadly force would authorized.
They include:
-detaining a person reasonably suspected of criminal involvement.
-affecting arrest.
-preventing escape.
-overcoming resistance.
-protecting oneself or another.
-maintaining order.
-taking into custody a subject who poses either a threat to oneself or another.
Kreitzman said while the policy is meant to provide direction on when force could be used, the goal is to never use it.
Two instructors with the State of Wisconsin teach defense and arrest tactics as part of the department’s ongoing training.
“It’s a system of verbalization skills that is coupled with physical alternatives. The goal is always to gain voluntary compliance in everything we’re doing, so it would never get to a point where it would be hands-on,” Kreitzman said.
Force rare here, always reviewed
Unfortunately, sometimes when subjects are noncompliant, force is used, but in Waunakee it’s rare.
In 2018 and 2019, Waunakee police responded to between 8,000 and 8,500 calls for service. Each year, they used force 17 times, sometimes involving the same person. For instance, a person suffering from alcohol dependency may have to be taken to detox, and force may be used on the same person multiple times per year, Kreitzman said.
“Verbal commands will always be the preferable alternative. Everything is about communication skills and how you can communicate and essentially gain compliance through that before ever considering going to a level of force,” Kreitzman said.
Each instance where force is used is reviewed, even those considered minor.
As an example, he said, if an officer tells someone they are under arrest and asks the person to turn around and put their hands behind their back, the officer may take control of an arm to assist.
The lieutenant assigned to the use for review will examine all completed reports, body and squad camera footage and all other evidence, Kreitzman said.
“We’re reviewing that to see, are we doing the right thing? Did we treat the person right? Did they use force properly?” Kreitzman said.
Waunakee police officers wear body cameras, and the footage is reviewed not only after a use-of-force instance, but regularly. Footage may also be used in training, Kreitzman said.
The department’s policy also states that once a person is in control, officers must revert to the lowest degree of force necessary.
“You might have somebody that’s fighting and pulling away, but once you get them into handcuffs, you need to lower your use-of-force that you’re using and just be able to maintain them,” Kreitzman said.
A ‘horrible’ use
Kreitzman called the incident in Minneapolis “horrible.” He noted often, when officers see footage of other officers abusing use of force, they wait to make a judgment until more information comes out, thinking they may not be seeing the whole story. But the footage of Chauvin was different.
“I can’t think of another time in my career in law enforcement where it was very blatant, very immediate, where you saw law enforcement across the country…that said, absolutely, that was wrong. That should not have happened,” Kreitzman said. “That really jumped out right away to say, we don’t support that. We don’t train our officers to do that. We would have zero tolerance for that.”
Asked about training, Kreitzman said the academy requires 720 hours. He estimated 60 hours is devoted to defense and arrest tactics; another 68 percent is devoted to firearm training – not only how to shoot but the decisions around when to shoot.
When an officer joins a department, another 24 hours of training per year is required. The Waunakee department provides training sessions each month on a number of practices including use of force, use of taser, throwing road spikes or training for certifications.
The Waunakee Police Department is fortunate that it rarely uses force, but Kreitzman said “there’s a high probability of things that could go wrong if they’re not used proficiently.”
He added that other officers may seek training outside of the department.
Bias training
The police academy training does cover bias and selective enforcement, and the Waunakee department is working on providing more instruction.
“That is something Chief Plendl and I talked about right before he retired. We’re working with a neighboring agency that has a couple of instructors on fair and impartial policing to have them train our entire staff,” Kreitzman said.
It was one of three areas Kreitzman wanted to look at during the hiring process for chief, he said. The others were an officer wellness program, both physical and mental, and a recruitment program for hiring new officers.
When officers around the country abuse the use of force, the public’s trust in police is eroded, Kreitzman said, but it also forces officers to take a step back and listen to people. He said the Waunakee department has always had an open door policy, where citizens can talk to the chief.
“It’s really forcing us to listen and hear what’s going on and take a look in the mirror at things maybe we need to do some adjusting,” Kreitzman said.
Currently, the department is in a time of transition. With former Chief Kevin Plendl retiring at the end of May, and sergeants Joe Peterson and Geoff Hutchinson retiring last winter, several new hires have occurred, and the department will be hiring for new officers. Recruiting officers has been increasingly challenging, and incidents of officers abusing use of force may discourage people from seeking careers in the field.
But Kreitzman said he plans to listen to neighbors and different viewpoints and “work to make sure everybody feels included. We really need to do that to come up with a solution.”
During the COVID crisis, community events such as WaunaFest, WaunaBoom and National Night Out, where police interact with fellow residents, have been canceled, so the department will need to find ways to connect with the public and come up with positive solutions together.
“This is a societal problem that law enforcement certainly has a part in. But there’s a part for everybody to play in this thing. And that’s really working together, that’s listening to your neighbor and the different viewpoints and coming to a conclusion on ways that we can improve and make things better,” Kreitzman said.
