A hearing before the Waunakee Board of Appeals drew strong interest from Waunakee residents last week, as the board heard testimony on whether a quarry on the village’s east side can lawfully expand onto an adjoining parcel.
The Quincy Ridge Quarry, located at Schumacher Road and Easy Street, is seeking to begin non-metallic mineral extraction on a 30-acre parcel just south of the 40-acre site currently operating.
The Board of Appeals took no action after the Sept. 24 hearing, opting instead to review the testimony and schedule deliberation and conclusions. The board is required to issue a written decision within 30 days.
Last year, after consulting with the village’s legal counsel, the zoning administrator concluded that the parcel can be lawfully used for non-metallic mining activities because it is a valid, non-conforming site under Dane County zoning.
The site is in the Town of Westport but falls within Waunakee’s expanded extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction and is zoned for agricultural use. Though the site is no longer under Dane County’s zoning authority, the village adopted the county’s zoning code for all of its extraterritorial areas, according Kevin Even, the zoning administrator.
Neighbors of the 30-acre parcel who live on Schumacher Road appealed the zoning administrator’s conclusion.
Their attorney, Christa Westerberg, focused on the zoning, noting it falls under the village’s extraterritorial zoning in the Town of Westport but is governed by village zoning rules.
The conclusion that the mining use is allowed is based on a Dane County Zoning Ordinance from 1969, and the diminishing asset rule that allows the use to expand.
Westerberg said the appellants argued “there’s no way the village is bound by a unique Dane County Zoning registration ordinance from over 50 years ago when this land is no longer in Dane County’s zoning jurisdiction.”
First, she said, the diminishing asset rule does not apply under city and village zoning.
“State laws about city and village zoning allow non-conforming uses but say the non-conforming use may not be extended,” Westerberg said.
The county may have enacted its ordinance in the 1960s to be less restrictive than cities and villages, she said.
“Now, it makes sense that the legislature would treat cities and villages differently because they are usually more densely populated than counties,” Westerberg added, noting that the expanded use would likely affect the public health, safety and welfare of more people.
The site, with homes to the east and west and the Heritage Hills subdivision slated for the south, is a perfect example, Westerberg said.
She argued when the village started extraterritorial zoning in 2007 it “hit the reset” button on the zoning.
“It didn’t carry over Dane County’s mining registration ordinance for undeveloped, non-conforming uses,” Westerberg added.
She cited Waunakee’s own ordinance which lists the allowed uses for areas zoned for agriculture as agriculture, residences and other uses, but not mining.
William Blobner who filed the appeal, then testified. His family has lived in the home for 47 years and has felt the effects of the quarry on the 40 acres to the north, including blasting, shaking, truck noise and road damage from the trucks, he said.
Blobner said he had attended meetings in the Town of Westport many years ago, and at no time was there a plan to expand the existing operation.
“The village of Waunakee has changed and grown a lot in the last 50 years,” Blobner said. “With the proposed mining expansion on the 30 acres to the south, there will be quarry activity surrounded by residential property on three sides.”
He said the quarry makes no sense in such a residential area.
“It should be about the future of people living or who will live in this community,” Blobner said.
The zoning administrator and property owner then testified.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier, who represented Even, noted that the case before the board of appeals is “not a policy issue; it’s not a planning issue. It’s purely a legal issue.”
In previous cases, the courts have said that contiguous parcels are deemed as part of the use, Kleinmaier said.
“The use of this parcel was established in the ‘60s. It is not being extended by the village,” Kleinmaier added, saying the 30 acres to the south has always been subject to the same zoning.
Kleinmaier then questioned Even.
Kleinmaier asked Even about a letter issued in 2003 interpreting the zoning code as it relates to non-metallic mining and blasting on another property. At the time, Even’s opinion was that it was not a permitted use, but the Board of Appeals reversed the opinion.
The owner of the Quincy Ridge Quarry, Jerry Tierney, then provided testimony, saying his family had begun leasing the quarry in 2012 and later purchased it from Endres family. Prior to the Tierneys operating it, F.C. Raemisch and Sons operated the quarry.
The Tierneys had intended to mine the southern parcel, and had borings done to find the depth of the rock that determined a commercial value, Tierney said. It was the Tierneys’ understanding that the diminishing asset rule would apply to the south parcel and the operation could extend onto it when they purchased the property.
Later in the hearing, Steve Raemisch, whose family started in the quarry, testified that they had always intended to mine the southern portion.
Attorney Mike Lawton asked Tierney what happens to the site once it is mined.
Tierney said already, about 12 acres on the west side have been reclaimed and are now in agricultural use.
“As you mine, you are constantly reclaiming,” Tierney said.
Lawton asked about the benefit of the operation.
Tierney explained gravel is essential for building roads and homes.
“Unless you’re walking on dirt or mud, you’re walking on gravel,” Tierney said. “And it’s got to come from somewhere. For our case, if we did not have access to this material here, it would take three, possibly four trucks on the road to get the material in the same place.”
When roads are built, if a gravel pit is nearby, trucks do not have to haul material in from long distances, Tierney testified.
Lawton then asked about regulations.
Tierney said the county manages stormwater and erosion control, and the blasting is regulated by the state of Wisconsin.
“In general, we try the best we can to keep everybody happy although with a mine site, it’s impossible to keep everybody happy,” Tierney said.
As of Tuesday, a board of appeals meeting to deliberate and reach conclusion had not been set.
