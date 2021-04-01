MADISON - Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) has released the following virtual listening sessions for constituents to find out more about what is included in the 2021-23 biennial budget proposal. Gov. Tony Evers announced his budget recommendations on Feb. 16. Hesselbein invites constituents from the 79th Assembly District to attend online by registering with one of the links below.

-Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m.: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEscuysqT4rHtAIPrHre65iDwo1jjkdMgbE

-Monday, April 19 at 6 p.m.: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqdumsrDsiE9foIZ_2ZiZsy9MDR_or4WRF

Hesselbein plans to give a brief presentation with an overview of the budget proposal then take questions and comments from constituents in attendance. Similar information will be presented at both sessions lasting roughly 45 minutes each. Hesselbein encourages constituents to contact her office if they wish to share their views on the state budget and are unable to attend.

Governor to host session

Gov. Evers will hold a Badger Bounceback Live Session on What’s Best for Our Kids on April 8 at 6 p.m. Representative Hesselbein plans to be in attendance and Wisconsinites can register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEscumrqzkuGNTTCLlS7Ojb5j6bcDLlF17t

More information about Governor Evers’ Badger Bounceback Live Sessions can be found at evers.wi.gov.

Anyone wishing to contact Hesselbein office and do so via phone at (608) 266-5340 or by email at Rep.Hesselbein@legis.wisconsin.gov.

