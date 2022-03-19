Two candidates are running for the Dane County Board Supervisor seat representing the Village of Waunakee, incumbent Tim Kiefer and a challenger, Carlos Umpierre. Both will be on the ballot for the April 5 election. The Tribune sent questionnaires to both candidates, but Umpierre did not respond.
The following is Kiefer's response.
Tim Kiefer
Age: 50
Occupation: Lawyer at Kiefer Law Office, LLC
What are your reasons for running for office?
I’m running for reelection for county board because I want to continue working for the people of Waunakee. Issues I have worked on include preventing Waunakee's Main Street from being widened to four lanes, improving highway maintenance on local county highways, and upgrading Schumacher Farm County Park.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
I have been honored to represent Waunakee on the county board since 2012. I am a lawyer, a small business owner at Kiefer Law Office, and a homeowner on Kearney Way in Waunakee. I work for you, and Waunakee residents are always welcome to call me at (608) 358-7213.
What are three major challenges facing Dane County?
1. Crime and public safety.
2. County highways and transportation. The Waunakee and Westport area continues to grow, and our transportation network needs to grow with it. I support the reconstruction of Highway M, as well as longer-term projects, such as a North Mendota Parkway to divert east-west truck traffic away from Waunakee’s Main Street.
3. Recovering from the COVID pandemic. While COVID infections have fallen dramatically, the economic effects of the pandemic are still being felt. Inflation has reached highs not seen for decades, and we are also experiencing a major workforce shortage.
Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
The most important issue in this election is crime and public safety. Some say we should "defund the police." I oppose the "defund the police" philosophy, because it would mean taking sheriff's deputies off the streets and not fixing the problems with our 1950s-era jail. Law enforcement needs the resources to do its job. In the last county budget I voted for more funding for the sheriff's office. I support the proposal to renovate and consolidate our county jail. We need to stop endlessly debating the jail issue, and start construction on the jail consolidation project.