A new agreement related to the former South Street library parking lot is in the works between the Village of Waunakee and the Waunakee school district.
Bryan Kleinmaier, the village attorney, updated the board on the draft memorandum of understanding with the school district.
A quit-claim deed that had been drafted when the library was built stipulated that the upper parking lot be used for the high school should the former library be used for another, non-institutional use.
“The school district obviously has an interest in making sure whatever is in that building is compatible with the uses that are at (the) high school,” Kleinmaier said.
The memorandum of understanding clearly states how the former library building will be used. The original draft stated the village would have 75% of its move to the South Street site competed within one year, but the timeline could be extended in the event of a “force majeure” or unforeseeable circumstance, such as a supply-chain issue.
“From what I was told from their attorney, they had a little bit of a concern that it was too open-ended as to whether we would make that move,” Kleinmaier said.
The new draft stipulates that the move take place in two years. If not, the village would sign a quit-claim deed allowing the parking area to revert back to the school district.
“The way it was explained to me, they just wanted something concrete,” Kleinmaier said.
After a meeting with school and village officials, language was added allowing for a discussion in the event the village hall has not moved within the timeframe, along with another section allowing for the option to lease the parking lot.
“Depending on what the village board decides, if the village hall is moved within two years, essentially nothing’s going to happen. The village can use the upper level parking area just as it was used for the former library site,” Kleinmaier said.
Otherwise, it will revert back to the school district, or the village could lease the parking area.