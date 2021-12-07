Given higher than expected construction estimates to renovate the former Waunakee library to accommodate the village hall, some Waunakee trustees seem less enthusiastic about the project.
The Waunakee Village Board heard a presentation from Todd Schmidt, village administrator, and were shown the current iteration of the remodel design at Monday’s meeting of the board. The board was to consider an $18,452 contract with Creative Business Interiors for the next phase of the design.
Village trustees also learned the estimated cost had risen from $700,000-$1.2 million to $1.2 million-$1.5 million.
Schmidt said it was design No. 13. The parameters changed after the Waunakee Food Pantry determined the South Street building’s lower-level space was not the best fit for its relocation.
The design showed the offices on the upper level, with the public works, engineering and court clerk on one side and the administration and finance on the other. A lobby would be located at the center of the building and accessible from both levels. A conference room would also be located upstairs.
The board room, about the size of the existing room, would be located on the lower level.
“I won’t list this a grand governmental meeting space,” Schmidt told the board. The ceilings are low, and it would seat between 30 to 40 people.
But, Schmidt said he was excited about the design for technology, with three screens, allowing hybrid meetings for participants to attend in person and remotely.
“I would speculate this is going to be a typical arrangement of your boardrooms,” Schmidt noted.
Trustee Nila Frye said she was concerned about the limited capacity in the boardroom. Part of the reason for the smaller board room is the parking challenge, Schmidt said. Currently, larger meetings are scheduled at the new public library’s community room, where federal recovery funds have been used to improve the acoustics.
Trustee Phil Willems said he was “losing [his] affection for this site.”
“The cost is growing,” he said. “It’s not that great of a building.”
The cost estimate does not include parking and landscaping, he said, and speculated the site offered too few parking spaces.
Trustee Bill Ranum asked if the village had another alternative site.
Trustee Gary Herzberg asked if the village hall should just stay at its present Main Street and Century Avenue location.
But, Herzberg added he likes the idea of offering remote meeting access.
“I understand the design gives us more space. I’m trying to weigh that cost to make it happen,” he said. Trustees discussed the design further, weighing the option of the board room on the upper level or creating a larger boardroom on the lower level.
Schmidt noted that keeping all of the staff on one level is important from an operational standpoint; with a small staff, everyone plays a role in customer service.
Another point of discussion was the lack of sidewalk from the upper level to the lower level of the building.
Village President Chris Zellner noted that the parking space at the existing village hall site is almost identical to the proposed former library site, with nearby parking for other uses.
Zellner told the board he thought the building is a great location. He added that the school district has been patient as the village board has discussed its move.
The village and the school district have negotiated a memorandum of understanding related to a deed restriction placed on the site when the library was built. It allows the upper parking lot for the former library building to remain with the site so long as it’s used for institutional purposes. Otherwise, the parking lot reverts back to the high school.
Zellner noted that the board’s discussion gives the impression that village hall may not relocate to the South Street site.
“I don’t want to send a mixed message to the school district,” Zellner said.
Schmidt reminded the board of the rationale behind the move.
“It’s because of the property assets that we have. And even though the jury is still out on this building, if we wanted to sell one of them, this is the one that’s going to make us any money,” Schmidt said.
The village’s recent sale of the Country View senior citizen apartment complex to Heartland Properties provided $570,000, but Schmidt said the revenue should not guide the decision.
Schmidt suggested the board take more time to consider the design and consider it again at future meeting.
“I think we should take this and digest it,” Zellner said. He advised board members to take a walk around the building to see what improvements could be made.