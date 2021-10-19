The Dane County supervisor map approved by the county board puts the Village of Waunakee alone in one district, without any portion of the Town of Westport as has been the case for at least the past two decades.
That means in the April 2022 election, Town of Westport voters will see neither of the incumbent supervisors, Dave Ripp or Tim Kiefer, on the ballot. Instead, Westport is will be in District 28 with a portion of Madison’s north side, the Town of Burke and a portion of Sun Prairie.
That could mean after the next election, Westport could be represented by a resident from the town, noted Tom Wilson, Westport’s clerk, administrator, and attorney.
“This may actually be simpler for us here. Now instead of having two ballots, we’ll have one. And Waunakee is not split at all and will have one supervisor,” Wilson said.
Wilson served on the 11-member county redistricting commission and said the process of drawing the new map worked well. No county board members served on the commission, and Wilson said several on the commission had expertise in political science and planning.
“It was a wide-ranging, experienced, diverse group that set this up following the guidelines they presented to us. I think we did a really good job following what they wanted us to do,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he represented the town clerks on the commission and praised Dane County staffers who assisted with the members’ work.
The goal was to keep partisanship out of the process and avoid gerrymandering. Wilson remembered in 2010, incumbent supervisor Eileen Bruskewitz, who represented Westport’s district then, was “just wiped out” as were other more conservative representatives when the district boundaries were redrawn.
“This didn’t do that. We were just trying to set up districts that had a community of interest and would not be gerrymandered for conservative or liberal advantage,” Wilson said.
The commission was bound by federal and state law, and county ordinance, with guidelines that included:
• The county’s population had to be evenly divided across all 37 districts, with a target of about 15,000 people in each district.
• The commission was not allowed to compare submitted maps with the existing supervisory district map or to consider how shifting district lines might affect incumbents.
• Under the federal Voting Rights Act, a minimum number of districts had to have a significant minority population.
• To the best extent possible, “communities of interest” were not to be split by district lines. Neither were existing voting wards and smaller municipalities to be split into different supervisory districts, if possible. But given all the criteria required to be met, that wasn’t always doable, Dane County senior planner Brian Standing said at a commission meeting in September. “Sometimes that’s inevitable; you cannot guarantee that you are not going to split a ward,” he said.
Wilson noted that Waunakee’s population is currently just over 14,000 but will soon reach the 15,000 benchmark.
The committee heard from municipalities such as DeForest, Windsor and Monona that sought to have their community remain within one district, Wilson said.
Tim Kiefer, who represents Waunakee and a portion of Westport currently, said he felt the map was good for the village.
“I had been afraid there could have been a map where half of Waunakee and half of DeForest were in one district. Instead, they kept Waunakee together,” Kiefer said.
Kiefer said he was most happy about the process used to draw the map. He added that if the state government followed a similar process, lawsuits could have been avoided.
“We took on a risk at county board. We could end up with a map we didn’t like and there would be very little we could do about that,” Kiefer said. “We trusted in the commission to come up with a fair map, and they did it.”
Dave Ripp, who also represents a portion of Westport, said at the county board meeting he believed the process of redrawing the district map was “the best way to do it.”
The new map is drawn so Ripp’s district, District 29, will include the towns of Springfield, Dane and Vienna.
The Dane County Board approved the map on a 32-2 vote at its Oct. 14 meeting with three supervisors absent. Supervisors Jeremy Levin of District 10 in Madison and Jeff Weigand of District 20 in the Marshall area dissented.
Over the next couple of weeks, county staff may make minor changes to reconcile boundary lines with existing municipal voting ward lines. The county board will then take one last vote in November, and the map will be in place until the next census in 2030.
The goal is to have the map set before Dec. 1, when candidates can take out papers for the April 22 county board election.
