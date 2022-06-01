Though Westport’s former administrator, attorney and clerk-treasurer, Tom Wilson, retired in April, town officials still have an ordinance amendment that he drafted to consider.
At a June 13 public hearing, the Westport plan commission will consider an ordinance that imposes additional stormwater protections in developments such as land divisions and others subject to town review, if warranted, according to an explanation from Wilson to Dean Grosskopf, the current town clerk-administrator.
Grosskopf shared Wilson’s explanation with the Tribune. It notes that the additional practices were recommended by builders and realtors as part of the Yahara CLEAN project, which included the Department of Natural Resources, University of Wisconsin, Dane County, the City of Madison, the Dane County Towns Association and other governmental agencies and organizations.
The project was spearheaded by the Clean Lakes Alliance. The Town of Westport included the protections as a condition of approval for Phase 6 of the Community of Bishops Bay.
The practices are intended to be used as a tool to assist with water quality, including phosphorus runoff.
“We are planning to add it as a valuable tool in protecting the environment, as we face new development in the future,” Grosskopf said in an e-mail to the Tribune.
The recommended practices include minimizing soil loss from construction, stabilizing shorelines and riverbanks, managing runoff volume and reducing phosphorus in urban stormwater runoff.
The public hearing will be June 13 at 7:05 p.m., at the town’s administration center.