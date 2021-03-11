Gary Herzberg has served 19 years on the village board with a one-year hiatus when he was not reelected in 2018. He enjoys being engaged in the community and contributing his knowledge, he said.
As reorganization work continues for village staff, Herzberg said one important role will be in communications. The current administrator, who also serves as economic development director, wears many hats, Herzberg said, noting part of a future village planner’s role could be economic development.
Herzberg sees some challenges ahead for Waunakee. While its budget and debt policy are in solid shape, the EMS and fire department will likely need more staff, along with volunteers, which will affect the budget.
“We’re going to have to continue to be strong financially, so we can control the taxes. At the bottom line, that’s what people are concerned about,” Herzberg said.
Asked about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Herzberg said he went through the village’s DEI training and enrolled in the community learning project starting at the end of March.
“I think it’s good for the community…Todd [Schmidt] has done an excellent job of moving that forward,” he said about the village administrator. “I believe the community is concerned about it and they look at is as an important issue. The village is doing everything they can to address it.”
Addressing a question on the use of Tax Increment Finance district extensions for affordable housing, Herzberg said such housing has always relied on federal grants. The TIF extension provides a tool for local governments to assist with projects.
“I think it’s very important,” Herzberg said.
As for the use of TIF for economic development, Herzberg said he looks at each request independently.
“When our consultants come in and do the evaluation on TIF, I always look at the risk-reward,” he said, measuring what the village will gain from the TIF and what will it risk financially.
When it approved the Main Street TIF, the board new the risk, he said. But the upside was saving Waunakee’s downtown and redeveloping it, he added, noting many would agree it turned out to be a “great project.”
The Octopi TIF is slated to close early and it can be used for affordable housing, which Herzberg said is important.
Herzberg noted the village has always been at the bottom third of taxes in Dane County, and this year is within the bottom 25%. It is in a sound financial position, Herzberg said, attributing the staff’s expertise. Budget-wise, next year will likely be tough for communities, and Waunakee is in a better position financially than others, he said. Consistent growth has been one key to the village’s success as housing has grown and new businesses are locating in the village.
A park and recreation committee member, Herzberg listed a number of upgrades and amenities, such as new shelters in North Ridge, Westbridge, new pickleball courts and new parks being created, along with the trail completed by the library. Particularly during COVID, the trails have been a valued asset, he said. The new library has received recognition, as well.
Herzberg is retired after 27 years in technology sales with AT&T. Along with several village committees, he serves on the board of Schumacher Farm County Park and Waunahops, a service organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.