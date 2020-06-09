Waunakee Plan Commission meetings may be moved to an earlier time.
During a short virtual meeting Monday, the commission voted in favor of rescheduling the meetings from 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month to 5:30 p.m., contingent upon all members agreeing to the new time. Three members – Kristin Runge, Brad Zeman and Phil Willems – were not in attendance June 8.
Village Engineer Kevin Even said he had met with the school board president, vice president, the school district administrator and Westport administrator Tom Wilson when the issue was raised. School officials told Even constituents were concerned that the plan commission meetings overlapped the school board’s each month.
But Even said Westport officials prefer the village’s plan commission meetings be scheduled the evening before the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission meetings. School board meetings begin at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, so if the village’s plan commission could meet earlier, constituents could attend both meetings.
“Trying to find another night becomes complicated,” Even said, noting that other municipal meetings are scheduled, and changing the village’s plan commission meeting date affects the joint plan commission meeting time.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners voted to recommend annexing a small parcel of land located at the northeast corner of Hwy. Q and Peaceful Valley Parkway from the Town of Westport into the Village of Waunakee.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier told the board that the 1.297-acre property is a “town island,” surrounded by land within the village. Currently, two homes on two separate parcels are located on the property, but it’s expected to be developed for commercial use in the future. It is surrounded by the Woodland Crest development, where HyVee is slated, and Kilkenny Farms.
Kleinmaier said the property would be zoned as agricultural holding. The comprehensive plan also shows it as commercial use, he said.
