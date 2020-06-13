A partnership among local governments, area farmers and utilities is improving regional water quality and saving millions of dollars to meet EPA requirements.
Yahara WINS (Watershed Improvement Network) was formed in 2017 in an effort to meet regulatory requirements for phosphorus entering the Yahara Watershed and water quality goals overall.
“Instead of each entity going it alone… we did our own analysis and figured out how much it would cost for us just to take care of our part,” said Martye Griffin, director of Ecosystem Services at Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District.
Griffin said to meet the phosphorus reduction requirement, MMSD “would have had to put millions and millions of dollars into treatment.” He added that rising costs for the sewerage district translates to higher rates for property owners.
MMSD’s cost analysis showed that if municipalities and other entities pooled resources and worked on watershed solutions together, the cost to meet water quality goals would be far less.
The partnership includes several municipalities throughout Dane County, along with Yahara Pride Farms, a consortium of Dane County Farmers, and Columbia and Rock counties.
Dane County municipalities have an intergovernmental agreement in place stipulating their cost based on the phosphorus amount coming from each source. In 2020, DeForest's share will be $16,925; Windsor's is $35,170.
The 20-year project launched in 2017 to achieve MMSD’s permit requirements and the Rock River Total Maximum Daily Load goals by 2038 calls for reducing approximately 96,000 pounds of phosphorus annually, according to a press release from the EPA. It notes that the partnership is saving local residents $13.5 million per year.
Several farming practices are in place to prevent nutrients such as phosphorus from entering waterways. These include structural practices such as barnyards, diversions, streambank stabilization, water retention structures, composting facilities and harvestable buffers.
Yearly practices include planting cover crops, nutrient management planning, tillage improvements and manure management.
Yahara Pride Farms has helped to lead many of these practices.
Dane County has also begun removing legacy sediment with projects at Dorn Creek and other locations.
The EPA release notes that Yahara WINS facilitates the partnerships, conducts outreach, and pools resources to fund phosphorus-reducing practices in the watershed with funds contributed by the partners in the intergovernmental agreements, grants, nonprofits and others.
Villages and cities are also implementing practices, Griffin said, including with leaf collection programs that prevent a nutrient-rich tea that can form when it rains from entering storm sewers and flowing into streams and lakes.
Annual practices by farmers, such a cover crops, result in minimizing the time bare soil is exposed and can run off during rain.
Manure digesters are part of manure management programs that help eliminate spreading during high runoff times, Griffin noted.
Griffin said when farmers combine practices, such as planting grass along waterways and cover crops, phosphorus reduction is increased.
In 2018, the Yahara WINS partnership prevented approximately 47,223 pounds of phosphorus from reaching surface waters and earned the U.S. Water Prize for cross-sector partnerships from the U.S. Water Alliance, according the EPA’s release.
But at the end of the 20-year Yahara WINS project, the annual goal should be a reduction of 96,000 pounds. Griffin said each year will be different. Climate change could have an effect as heavier rains could render some practices less effective.
Griffin called said partners locally are strong, with many farmers participating in Yahara Pride Farms.
Yahara WINS is “probably one of the most cost-effective ways to improve water quality in times of competing challenges for budgets,” Griffin said. “We’re really counting on Yahara WINS partners to sustain the program.”
