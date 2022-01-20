The Waunakee Village Board Monday heard of a new set of plans for the former South Street public library, one that could result in the Waunakee Food Pantry moving to the location, and the Village Hall staying put on Main Street.
In December, the board learned the remodeling cost to renovate the library for the village’s administrative offices and meeting space would be around $1 million.
At the Jan. 18 meeting, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said he was hearing “lukewarm” interest in the library location for the Village Hall and the moving costs during follow-up conversations with board members.
At one point, the Waunakee Food Pantry had expressed interest in renting the lower level, but after seeing the design for the Village Hall would utilize a portion of it, representatives from the Food Pantry said the space was inadequate and found another site for the growing operation. The Waunakee Food Pantry is located on S. Division Street, and a storage space became available nearby.
Village President Chris Zellner had suggested Schmidt contact them again, and Schmidt learned there was interest renting the entire lower. He asked the board if staff should continue the discussions with Food Pantry staff and Creative Business Interiors, the firm contracted for the remodeling plan.
Schmidt noted to make the space ready for the Food Pantry, it would need bathrooms upgraded for ADA accessibility and HVAC (heating and air conditioning) replaced.
Another necessary improvement would be the separation of the upper and lower levels. The estimate for the work is between $145,000 to $210,000, Schmidt told the board, adding American Rescue Plan Act funds could potentially be used.
“We could spend certainly more talking about what to do with our Village Hall function, but it would be good to see the old library coming back to life, at least one floor of the building. I think that would help it to be cared for and a step forward with supporting the pantry use,” Schmidt said.
Trustee Nila Frye asked how the revised plan would affect the memorandum of understanding with the Waunakee Community School District regarding the parking area. That document states that for the village to take ownership of the parking area, the building must be used for a Village Hall.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said if the board were to pursue the food pantry use, they would need to seek a lease for the parking from the school district. But, Kleinmaier added that had the Village Hall moved to the location and allowed the Food Pantry to lease a portion of the building, a lease would still be needed for the parking.
Village board members expressed support for the use, approving a motion directing staff to continue working on the plan.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said the location next to the schools offers students volunteer opportunities, adding the building upgrades are needed. Trustee Bill Ranum agreed, adding the lower level sidewalk access could be included, as suggested by Trustee Erin Moran.
Trustee Phil Willems said he had talked with other residents about starting a capital campaign for the food pantry.
“It seems like we’ve taken a pretty winding road to get here,” Frye said, adding the initial proposal to move the library to the location “seemed right. I’m glad we’ve finally gotten back to it.”
Zellner said he was excited Food Pantry representatives are willing to consider the space. Adding that he didn’t want school administrators to feel misled, the village president asked Schmidt to talk with school board members and administrators about how the district could partner with the village on uses for the upper level. Some ideas for the upper level include business incubator space and public gallery areas.